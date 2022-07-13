Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Better Than Lamar Jackson? Cowboys QB in NFL Top 10 Rank

There are some other notable twists on the list. But this is the biggie ...

Some think Dak Prescott is an "enigma.'' He has his athletic scrambles and his prolific passing statistics and his unquestionable gift for leadership and, um, costly decisions, and therefore the Dallas Cowboys' star can elicit responses spanning the spectrum. 

But in a recent survey of NFL decision-makers - coaches and general managers - it is now etched in the sand: Prescott is indeed a top-10 quarterback.

And he's more highly thought-of than Lamar Jackson, who is still only 25 years old and who has an MVP to his credit.

It is with no disrespect to either player that we wonder, in ESPN's survey of more than 50 NFL team executives, how they are able to separate one from the other.

There are some other notable twists on the list, which reads like so ...

ESPN's Top 10 NFL QBs:

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Good list. But ... Prescott and his lone playoff win edging 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is likely the list's most controversial ranking. And if it is your view that there is some win/loss separation between Lamar and Dak?

Lamar is 37-12 in the regular season, but only 1-3 in the playoffs.

Dak is 53-32 as a starter, but only 1-3 in the playoffs.

So ... not much separation ... but endless fodder for offseason debate.

