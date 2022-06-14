Dak Prescott ‘Confidence is Through the Roof!’ at Cowboys Minicamp

"I think I'm so much further along than I was at this time last year," Prescott said. "My confidence is through the roof."

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, as coach Mike McCarthy testified to open Tuesday's minicamp here inside The Star, has gained a level of athletic flexibility that will see him run left and right and forward.

And maybe, given Prescott's own Tuesday remarks, straight up.

"I think I'm so much further along than I was at this time last year," Prescott said. "My confidence is through the roof."

There is, at AT&T Stadium, a hole in that roof. There was also, in 2021 Cowboys games at all sites, a version of Prescott that during the first half of the season (while putting up MVP-level stats) was limited by his ankle rehab and during the second part of the season (as those numbers dipped) was limited by a calf injury.

This time around, as Prescott recently said, "I'm not rehabbing one thing. I'm working on my whole body.''

Said McCarthy of Dak's health: “It’s been huge. Huge for him, it’s been huge for everybody. ... Just for him to just have no limits has been outstanding, and I think you clearly see it in the way he’s moving this year. You look at his body, he’s clearly different than he was last year. He’s had a heck of an offseason.”

And McCarthy on a game plan with as its centerpiece a more mobile Prescott, who last year had 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and is shooting for "the roof'' this year: “I think we tried to be smart (with Dak's running in 2021). I think it’s obvious we didn’t call as many quarterback runs than probably prior. ... (But now) ... Yeah. I hope so.''

