Dak Prescott 'Clearly Different Than Before': Cowboys Minicamp Depth Chart, Offense
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet. But we know who sits at the top of the totem pole ... and coach Mike McCarthy has a very position review of that guy - quarterback Dak Prescott.
"He's clearly different than before,'' said McCarthy as three minicamp days unfold starting Tuesday here inside The Star, noting that a healthy Prescott will this year be implemented more as a runner. "He's had a heck of an offseason'' and is able to "really get after the mechanics."
"It's huge. He looks really good.''
So, to an offensive depth chart, and we start there ...
Quarterback
Dak Prescott ("What Makes Dak Different,'' here.)
Cooper Rush
Will Grier
Ben DiNucci
Running back
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Ryan Nall
Rico Dowdle
The Cowboys are good with Zeke and Pollard. Dowdle got mentioned by COO Stephen Jones as a real option, but had a knee scope and won't be available until camp. Nall will stick on special teams.
Receiver
CeeDee Lamb (the scoop on his conflict with the card company, here)
Jalen Tolbert
Michael Gallup
James Washington
Noah Brown
Simi Fehoko
Yes, we are jumping the rookie Tolbert to the No. 2 slot. Gallup's health will eventually change that, and maybe Steelers ex Washington will do enough at camp to elevate himself as well. Tolbert (hamstring) will work in this camp; Washington is still dealing with tendinitis in his left foot.
Tight end
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
Sean McKeon
Jeremy Sprinkle
The Cowboys have already pretty much announced (via owner Jerry Jones' draft-day phone call to Ferguson) that the rookie is going to get on the field. Important for this camp? Schultz has ended his contract holdout and is here at The Star.
Offensive line
LT: Tyron Smith, Matt Waletzko
LG Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern
C Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok, Alec Lindstrom, James Empey
RG: Zack Martin
RT: Terence Steele, Josh Ball
Tyler Smith is the some-day left tackle. But he needs to win the left guard job, and quickly - though McGovern has been the top guy so far. There is real competition at center, and at swing tackle.
