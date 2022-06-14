Dak Prescott 'Clearly Different Than Before': Cowboys Minicamp Depth Chart, Offense

Who deserves mention? Who truly has a chance of sticking by the time we get to September? Who gets lifted by Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet. But we know who sits at the top of the totem pole ... and coach Mike McCarthy has a very position review of that guy - quarterback Dak Prescott.

"He's clearly different than before,'' said McCarthy as three minicamp days unfold starting Tuesday here inside The Star, noting that a healthy Prescott will this year be implemented more as a runner. "He's had a heck of an offseason'' and is able to "really get after the mechanics."

"It's huge. He looks really good.''

So, to an offensive depth chart, and we start there ...

Quarterback

Dak Prescott ("What Makes Dak Different,'' here.)

Cooper Rush

Will Grier

Ben DiNucci

Running back

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Ryan Nall

Rico Dowdle

The Cowboys are good with Zeke and Pollard. Dowdle got mentioned by COO Stephen Jones as a real option, but had a knee scope and won't be available until camp. Nall will stick on special teams.

Receiver

CeeDee Lamb (the scoop on his conflict with the card company, here)

Jalen Tolbert

Michael Gallup

James Washington

Noah Brown

Simi Fehoko

Yes, we are jumping the rookie Tolbert to the No. 2 slot. Gallup's health will eventually change that, and maybe Steelers ex Washington will do enough at camp to elevate himself as well. Tolbert (hamstring) will work in this camp; Washington is still dealing with tendinitis in his left foot.

Tight end

Dalton Schultz

Jake Ferguson

Sean McKeon

Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys have already pretty much announced (via owner Jerry Jones' draft-day phone call to Ferguson) that the rookie is going to get on the field. Important for this camp? Schultz has ended his contract holdout and is here at The Star.

Offensive line

LT: Tyron Smith, Matt Waletzko

LG Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern

C Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok, Alec Lindstrom, James Empey

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele, Josh Ball

Tyler Smith is the some-day left tackle. But he needs to win the left guard job, and quickly - though McGovern has been the top guy so far. There is real competition at center, and at swing tackle.

