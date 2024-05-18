Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott's agent together at Cowboys QB's charity gala
The biggest storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL seasons are the futures of star quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The dynamic duo are both waiting for contract extensions, but things have not come easy.
Most recently, the Cowboys received some added pressure to get a deal done with Prescott after the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff agreed to a massive four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million guaranteed.
Goff's deal drove Prescott's price tag up, and with the Cowboys star having a no-trade and no-tag clause in his current contract, he could be poised to hit the open market after the season.
But maybe, just maybe, a foundation for an extension could be laid on Friday night.
Jones is attending Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation Gala in Dallas, along with Prescott's agent Todd France. Is it possible that contract talks could be had at some point in the night? Prescott didn't want to touch the subject.
"Different time, another night," Prescott told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star Telegram.
The Jones' have made a habit of waiting for contract extensions and it has worked out in the past. This time, however, they may have overplayed their hand.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he's deserving of the largest contract in NFL history.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.