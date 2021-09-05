Why Cowboys All-Pro Guard Zack Martin is Out vs. Bucs

The right guard has entered NFL protocol and will miss Thursday's season opener against the Buccaneers.

FRISCO — This week’s largest Cowboys injury/illness concern involves La'el Collins, who missed all of last season due to hip surgery and is now dealing with a neck problem that the team is calling a “stinger.” It now also includes All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who is suddenly on the unavailable list after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Cowboys returned to work at The Star and the right tackle Collins is part of the good news of the day.

“La’el will practice today,” McCarthy announced on Sunday morning, adding that the team’s Dr. Dan Cooper “cleared him (Saturday).”

But unfortunately he will not be lined up next to arguably the best Cowboy on the roster, Martin. The team announced that Martin has COVID-19 and will be heading into NFL protocol, almost certainly forcing Martin (despite the fact we believe he is vaccinated) to miss Thursday's game.

The Cowboys have been readying journeyman backup tackle Ty Nsekhe to be the first-teamer at right tackle against the Buccaneers.

"I think Ty, where he is in his career, I think he's done a good job throughout camp," McCarthy said of Nsekhe. "I think he's been getting, not only better, but more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do."

But now it is a matter of getting another backup, Connor McGovern, ready to start at right guard. Starting left guard Connor Williams is just now coming off the COVID list.

But what McCarthy had termed “a holding pattern” with Collins is now moving forward regarding him, with the “holding pattern” now shifting over to Martin.

READ MORE: Cowboys Power Rankings: Too High? Too Low? Just Right?