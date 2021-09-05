September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin Out For Opener at Bucs

The right guard has entered NFL protocol and will miss Thursday's season opener against the Buccaneers.
Author:

FRISCO — This week’s largest Cowboys injury/illness concern involves La'el Collins, who missed all of last season due to hip surgery and is now dealing with a neck problem that the team is calling a “stinger.” It now also includes All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who is suddenly on the unavailable list after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Cowboys returned to work at The Star and the right tackle Collins is part of the good news of the day.

“La’el will practice today,” McCarthy announced on Sunday morning, adding that the team’s Dr. Dan Cooper “cleared him (Saturday).”

But unfortunately he will not be lined up next to arguably the best Cowboy on the roster, Martin. The team announced that Martin has COVID-19 and will be heading into NFL protocol, almost certainly forcing Martin (despite the fact we believe he is vaccinated) to miss Thursday's game.

No image description

DED477C0-1ECB-44BE-AA0F-D37A4010C4E9
Play

Anger Management: Cowboys Sign Vet Punter Back to Roster - NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

zack-martin clutch
Play

Why Cowboys All-Pro Guard Zack Martin is Out vs. Bucs

The right guard has entered NFL protocol and will miss Thursday's season opener against the Buccaneers.

A8F3DD98-C017-490A-8D5A-999796F04495
Play

Cowboys at Bucs: Key Starter Returns to Practice

The Cowboys opportunities to practice are now dwindling

The Cowboys have been readying journeyman backup tackle Ty Nsekhe to be the first-teamer at right tackle against the Buccaneers.

"I think Ty, where he is in his career, I think he's done a good job throughout camp," McCarthy said of Nsekhe. "I think he's been getting, not only better, but more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do."

But now it is a matter of getting another backup, Connor McGovern, ready to start at right guard. Starting left guard Connor Williams is just now coming off the COVID list.

But what McCarthy had termed “a holding pattern” with Collins is now moving forward regarding him, with the “holding pattern” now shifting over to Martin.

READ MORE: Cowboys Power Rankings: Too High? Too Low? Just Right?

DED477C0-1ECB-44BE-AA0F-D37A4010C4E9
News

Anger Management: Cowboys Sign Vet Punter Back to Roster - NFL Tracker

zack-martin clutch
News

Why Cowboys All-Pro Guard Zack Martin is Out vs. Bucs

A8F3DD98-C017-490A-8D5A-999796F04495
News

Cowboys at Bucs: Key Starter Returns to Practice

8B7A9F4F-C77A-482B-8B8F-21F02FDC5DD0
News

‘The World Needs’ Cowboys at Bucs, Says Dak

la'el collins trainer
Podcasts

LISTEN: How Concerned Should Cowboys Be About La'el Collins?

USATSI_16605049_168388359_lowres
News

Cowboys Power Rankings: Too High? Too Low? Just Right?

mccarthy tyron
News

Tyron Big Cowboys Goal; Injury Update & Roster Moves

Cam-Newton-rumors-draw-response-from-Mike-McCarthy
News

Cam  to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth