'I Know I Can Run It': Dak Prescott Helps Cowboys Sprint to Win Over Bears
For much of the season, the Dallas Cowboys offense has only had to do "just enough," while the defense has been the central reason for success. Through the first eight weeks, Dallas was 1-2 in games where they gave up 17 or more points on defense, while having yet to post 30+ points in a game on offense ... it was a completely different story against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Dallas offense scored 42 points against the Bears in their 49-29 Week 8 victory, while leaning heavily on the run game once again. Additionally, for the first time in a while, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott displayed his dual-threat ability, while hurting the Bears both through the air and on the ground.
Just under five minutes into the game, Prescott tucked the ball away and ran it into the end zone from seven yards out, giving Dallas the first points of the night on a read option run.
Later in the game, Prescott then managed to take a quarterback sneak 25 yards on an impressive third down run.
"I know that I can run the ball which is just going to open up the offense and the running game more," Prescott said following the victory. "I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself and this team and what we are capable of doing."
What a Rush! Cowboys' Blowout Paced by Tony Pollard
Thrust into bigger responsibilities by Ezekiel Elliott's injury, Tony Pollard came through for the Dallas Cowboys in the present ... and possibly the future?
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
Cowboys LOOK: Jerry Jones Halloween Costume - Dallas Owner Explains 'Blind Ref' Gag
"Oh, yeah, I had the cane and everything!'' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told us following the game regarding his Halloween costume. "And I used it on some people, too!''
Dallas, which also got a defensive TD from another guy who knows he can "run the ball,'' linebacker Micah Parsons ... and which got three scores from Tony Pollard while Ezekiel Elliott rested a sore knee, now goes into the Week 9 bye with plenty of reason for confidence, while sitting at 6-2 and No. 3 in the NFC ... and maybe having found their recipe for success on offense.
