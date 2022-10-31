Skip to main content

'I Know I Can Run It': Dak Prescott Helps Cowboys Sprint to Win Over Bears

Quarterback Dak Prescott reminded people of what he can do with his legs in the Dallas Cowboys victory on Sunday.

For much of the season, the Dallas Cowboys offense has only had to do "just enough," while the defense has been the central reason for success. Through the first eight weeks, Dallas was 1-2 in games where they gave up 17 or more points on defense, while having yet to post 30+ points in a game on offense ... it was a completely different story against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Dallas offense scored 42 points against the Bears in their 49-29 Week 8 victory, while leaning heavily on the run game once again. Additionally, for the first time in a while, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott displayed his dual-threat ability, while hurting the Bears both through the air and on the ground.

Just under five minutes into the game, Prescott tucked the ball away and ran it into the end zone from seven yards out, giving Dallas the first points of the night on a read option run.

Later in the game, Prescott then managed to take a quarterback sneak 25 yards on an impressive third down run.

"I know that I can run the ball which is just going to open up the offense and the running game more," Prescott said following the victory. "I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself and this team and what we are capable of doing."

Dallas, which also got a defensive TD from another guy who knows he can "run the ball,'' linebacker Micah Parsons ... and which got three scores from Tony Pollard while Ezekiel Elliott rested a sore knee, now goes into the Week 9 bye with plenty of reason for confidence, while sitting at 6-2 and No. 3 in the NFC ... and maybe having found their recipe for success on offense.

