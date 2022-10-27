Cowboys Nation Reacts: 'Sick' Of Eagles' Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster.

"Mixed feelings,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against his trade-away Bears team, but ...

Quinn just entered the NFC East.

Others, though, like ESPN's Marcus Spears, are not chuckling.

The NFC East-best Eagles, as they traded their 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn, the former first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft who spent the 2019 season in Dallas and is a premier sack artist - despite his slow start to the 2022 season, as the 32-year-old has just one sack.

Still, Spears spoke to some Cowboys Nation frustration over the deal.

"(Eagles GM) Howie Roseman got to be the damn executive of the decade," Spears said. "He did everything he needed to do this offseason. ... You add (Quinn) to the Eagles ... already is an elite team trending toward being the favorite for the NFC representative in the Super Bowl. You add a pass-rusher, a dynamic guy. ...

Spears continued: "The Dallas Cowboys add (Johnathan) Hankins, and I'm like, 'Yes, we have fortified the interior of this line of scrimmage. ... Then, Howie Roseman goes out and says, 'I'll raise you, and I'll go get Robert Quinn coupled with already being an undefeated football team.'

"I'm sick of it, y'all. I'm sick of it."

There is a certain reality to the way trades happen and the way they are reacted to: Every single time anybody ever gets traded, there is a Cowboys Nation wave of "Why didn't we get him!?''

That's not real life. Still ...

"I'm sick of it" may be the best way to describe how Cowboys fans are reacting to another blockbuster deal by their division rival.

