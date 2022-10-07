Skip to main content

Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott Teaches 'Real Housewives' Warm-Up Dance

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys' injured quarterback, might've found a new calling as a choreographer.

Dak Prescott might have a bit of a side hustle going until his injured thumb heals and he's ready to resume his duties as the Dallas Cowboys' franchise quarterback.

Celebrity hairstylist Brandon Liberati took to Instagram to share video of the thrower teaching "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice his famous hip-based warm-up routine. Prescott previously went viral for his pregame antics when NBC caught him in the act prior to a 2019 "Sunday Night Football" staging.

The impromptu lesson appears to be staged during breaks from the filming of the pair's DirecTV commercial, which has been a staple on NFL broadcasts all season. In that ad, Giudice and her fellow "Housewives" play lockdown defense on Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but it appears the two made peace while the cameras weren't rolling.

Perhaps Giudice could've used Prescott's help during her recent appearance on the reality competition series "Dancing with the Stars." She and professional dance partner Pasha Pashkov failed to follow in former Cowboy Emmitt Smith's footsteps as a ballroom champion, eliminated in the 31st season's second episode. 

Though not cleared to take the field quite yet, Prescott will ironically return to SoFi Stadium, the site of his collaboration with Giudice, on Sunday afternoon. He'll be on the sideline as the Cowboys battle the Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox). 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

6B5CE662-9E6F-49AA-AC3D-280EC23D3DBF
Play

CeeDee Lamb Misses Practice; Cowboys WR Healthy Enough to Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey, but the Dallas Cowboys, like LA's other four opponents, could look to continue to burn the future Hall of Famer on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
obj cow
Play

Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz

Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. But when he's healthy, could the Cowboys benefit from his services?

By Timm Hamm
88FAAE75-9366-43F0-AA96-398C4A1937D6
Play

'We're Nobody's Underdogs!' Cowboys at Rams: Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Dallas Odds at Los Angeles - NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

6B5CE662-9E6F-49AA-AC3D-280EC23D3DBF
News

CeeDee Lamb Misses Practice; Cowboys WR Healthy Enough to Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?

By Zach Dimmitt
obj cow
News

Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz

By Timm Hamm
88FAAE75-9366-43F0-AA96-398C4A1937D6
News

'We're Nobody's Underdogs!' Cowboys at Rams: Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Dallas Odds at Los Angeles - NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff
cowboy 3 safeties
News

Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams

By Logan MacDonald
rush dak kellen
News

'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush

By Mike Fisher
Mike-McCarthy-Jerry-Jones-021622-GETTY-FTR
News

Cowboys 'Surprise': Mike McCarthy as Coach of the Year? Jerry Jones' Opinion

By Mike Fisher
the cooper bowl
News

'The Cooper Bowl': Cowboys at Rams - Can Dallas Contain Kupp, Ride Rush?

By Mike Fisher and Connor Zimmerlee
zeke sweat ph
News

Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams

By Mike D'Abate