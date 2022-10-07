Cowboys LOOK: Dak Prescott Teaches 'Real Housewives' Warm-Up Dance

Dak Prescott might have a bit of a side hustle going until his injured thumb heals and he's ready to resume his duties as the Dallas Cowboys' franchise quarterback.

Celebrity hairstylist Brandon Liberati took to Instagram to share video of the thrower teaching "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice his famous hip-based warm-up routine. Prescott previously went viral for his pregame antics when NBC caught him in the act prior to a 2019 "Sunday Night Football" staging.

The impromptu lesson appears to be staged during breaks from the filming of the pair's DirecTV commercial, which has been a staple on NFL broadcasts all season. In that ad, Giudice and her fellow "Housewives" play lockdown defense on Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but it appears the two made peace while the cameras weren't rolling.

Perhaps Giudice could've used Prescott's help during her recent appearance on the reality competition series "Dancing with the Stars." She and professional dance partner Pasha Pashkov failed to follow in former Cowboy Emmitt Smith's footsteps as a ballroom champion, eliminated in the 31st season's second episode.

Though not cleared to take the field quite yet, Prescott will ironically return to SoFi Stadium, the site of his collaboration with Giudice, on Sunday afternoon. He'll be on the sideline as the Cowboys battle the Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m. CT, Fox).

