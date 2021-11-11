Cowboys’ Kazee: Serious Injury Accusation Against Falcons

“The only thing I remember in Atlanta is me getting hurt and me getting kicked out of rehab,” Kazee says. “That is all I remember.”

FRISCO - A Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons coming to town on Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys team?

Damontae Kazee insists there is no special motivation to play against his old Falcons team.

Damontae Kazee is likely fibbing.

“Nah, nah,” Kazee said during a visit with the DFW media here inside The Star. “On to the next. Can’t get mad. That is life. This is a business at the end of the day.”

Yes, but …

“The only thing I remember in Atlanta is me getting hurt and me getting kicked out of rehab,” the starting safety said. “That is all I remember.”

Kazee’s accusation is a serious one.

He sustained a torn Achilles tendon in Week 4 of the 2020 season. Kazee claims Atlanta, in deciding to not keep him in 2021, also de-invited him from rehabbing at the Falcons facility.

“They let me go,” Kazee said. “They told me I can’t do rehab up there no more. It surprised me because I thought I was going to finish my rehab up there. But it is what it is. The GM (new boss Terry Fontenot) said to leave. So, I got my stuff and left.”

Kazee initially joined the Falcons in 2017 as a fifth-round pick out of San Diego State. Over the course of 52 games and 34 starts he totaled 199 tackles, 13 passes defensed and five forced fumbles and in 2018 led the NFL with seven interceptions. He's been a full-time starter in Dallas, making negative headlines only for a recent DWI arrest.

Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have not responded to the accusation, an alleged action that is an unusual one.

Kazee’s signing with Dallas was driven by Dan Quinn, fired last year as the Atlanta head coach and now the defensive coordinator of the 6-2 Cowboys. Quinn, like Kazee (and like another ex-Falcon, Keanu Neal) insists there is no grudge.

"I have great memories for there and I always will and I think a lot of the really cool things that we accomplished there,'' Quinn said. "But you guys saw the performance (in last week's Dallas loss to the Broncos), so there is no time to take a stroll down Memory Lane. We got some shit to fix.''

Added Kazee: "We just need to worry about us over here. The only people in front of us that can beat us is us. That is all we need to worry about.''

