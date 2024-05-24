Twitter hilariously eviscerating the Cowboys for being worst team in Dallas
It seems like every team in the Dallas area is on fire right now. Every team, except the Dallas Cowboys that is.
The Dallas Stars are in the NHL Conference Finals, while the Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA Conference Finals. Their success follows what the Texas Rangers did, which was to win the MLB World Series in 2023.
Then, there's the Cowboys. The team led by 81-year-old owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who claimed he was "all-in" before leading one of the least active offseasons of all time. His franchise was the definition of success in the 1990s but hasn't so much as sniffed the NFL Conference Finals since 1996.
While their failures have been pointed out often, they've become magnified thanks to the success of the teams around them. This has also led to some brutal and even hilarious social media posts.
Some posts made fun of the entire team.
While others went right to the heart of the issue by thanking the solid team-builders. But not thanking the one who built the current Cowboys' culture.
There were even some digs that were honestly unintentional, such as this statement made during the Mavericks game.
Then there are those fans who are just angry.
The most brutal, however, were the ones where simple facts were stated. Every team in the Dallas area was in the most recent Conference Final, and the Cowboys were last there in 1996.
That's 10,353 days at this point.
And it's not a one time issue with every other team making a minimum of three appearances since 1996, with the Cowboys still looking to get things figured out.
Perhaps this will be the year they finally break through. It's easy to envision when you look at the plan Jones unveiled earlier in the offseason at the annual owner's meetings.
There is hope that maybe this will help the Cowboys get on track, and quarterback Dak Prescott even said this puts more pressure on them — which fires him up. We'll see if that's enough to get over the hump or if the jokes will continue to live on.