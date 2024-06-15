Dallas Cowboys go international for added size, defensive line depth
The Dallas Cowboys have gone international to add some size and depth to the interior defensive line.
Rookie free agent defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, who checks in at 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, played his college career with the Ohio Bobcats and Illinois Fighting Illini.
He was born and raised in Nassau, Bahamas.
Daxon qualifies as an international player, so he will not count against the team's 90-man roster and can be added to the practice squad as an extra member. The Cowboys previously had international offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón from Mexico on the practice squad for three years.
"He was officially on the roster as part of the '90s as a regular non-international guy, before Kane (Doyle-Durde, scouting assistant) pointed that out," said Will McClay, Cowboys vice president of player personnel, via the team's official website.
"It's a big advantage for us, it's a big advantage for him because that extra spot on the practice squad gives us the opportunity to develop him, it gives us an extra player, it gives him an extra opportunity to be part of the squad also from the point of view."
Daxon began playing football in 2016 when he moved to the United States.
In his final year in college with the Fighting Illini, Daxon started 11 games at nose tackle and recorded 27 tackles.
Daxon will now get a chance to develop with the Cowboys when the team heads to Oxnard, California in July for the start of training camp. As an international player, he is eligible to remain on the team's roster with roster exemption for up to four years.