Dallas Cowboys Madden 25 ratings released: 5 players top 90 overall
The Dallas Cowboys have a star-studded roster, and EA Sports is reflecting that with the Madden 25 player ratings ahead of the game's release.
Madden 25 players are beginning to come out, and the Cowboys have an overall team rating of 88.
When it comes to the roster, the Cowboys have five players with a 90 overall rating or better, including Micah Parsons and Zach Martin, who each are rated 98 overall.
CeedDee Lamb (96), DeMarcus Lawrence (92), and Dak Prescott are the remaining players in the 90s.
Below is a look at the players who are rated 80 overall or better, including first-round pick and projected starting left tackle Tyler Smith, who received an 86.
- Micah Parsons - 98 overall
- Zack Martin - 98 overall
- Ceedee Lamb - 96 overall
- Demarcus Lawrence - 92 overall
- Dak Prescott - 90 overall
- Trevon Diggs - 89 overall
- Daron Bland - 88 overall
- Tyler Smith - 86 overall
- Malik Hooker - 84 overall
- Brandin Cooks - 82 overall
- Erik Kendricks - 82 overall
- Brandon Aubrey - 81 overall
- Bryan Anger - 81 overall
- Donovan Wilson - 81 overall
The rankings are subject to change prior to the game's release and with game updates, but this is where they currently stand with review copies being handed out.
A full look at the Dallas Cowboys Madden 25 ratings can be seen here.
Madden NFL 25 is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is this year's cover athlete.