Cowboys Finalize Minicamp Schedule For Rookies And Veterans

The Dallas Cowboys have finalized their offseason workout schedules, with the rookies set to get to work in less than 10 days.

FRISCO - Micah Parsons and the rookies will get their first crack at it.

Then Micah Parsons and the rookies will get a crack at Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and the Dallas Cowboys veterans.

On Thursday, the Cowboys revealed their offseason workout schedules, with the team set to begin their regimen from Friday, May 14-16, with Rookie minicamp.

READ MORE: Cowboys Source Reveals Thoughts On Reunion With Raiders Cut Jeff Heath

Following the rookie portion of the schedule, Dallas will run Phase 2 workouts, which includes voluntary workouts, virtual meetings, and on-field drills, which will occur from May 17-21.

Next up for the Cowboys will be the Organized Team Activities or "OTAs" portion of the offseason program, which are scheduled from May 25-27, June 1-3, and June 7-10.

READ MORE: Micah Parsons Gets Jersey No. 11; See All Dallas Cowboys New Numbers

After OTAs are completed, players will then report for mandatory minicamp workouts from June 8-10. During this time, the Cowboys will also conduct meetings, for which players will have the option to attend in person or virtually.

Once the mandatory minicamps have been completed, Dallas will take a short break from team activities, before heading back to Oxnard for training camp in July, where the team was unable to attend last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys will then finally get their chance to compete against another NFL team, when they kick off their preseason schedule on August 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

CONTINUE READING: Can Dak's Dallas Cowboys All-Signed Offense Live Up To The Hype?