Micah Parsons Gets Jersey No. 11; See All Cowboys Draft Picks' Numbers

The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL Draft is already making an impact ... with the No. 11 jersey

On Thursday night as the NFL Draft started, No. 11 on the Dallas Cowboys was Cedrick Wilson Jr.

On Friday, No. 11 seemed up for grabs, with first-round draft pick Micah Parsons on the team and with Wilson having his Twitter bio include an old "#16."

Cedrick Wilson Jr changed his number in his Twitter bio, paving the way for Micah Parsons to wear it.

Our Mike Fisher last week asked Parsons on Friday afternoon about "ongoing negotiations,'' and the rookie linebacker said he wanted No. 11.

Then, owner Jerry Jones jumped in, with a laugh adding, "What negotiations?''

And now the "negotiations'' are done, with the Cowboys Pro Shop announcing that No. 11 jerseys are now on sale.

Wilson, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of 2018 NFL Draft, caught 17 passes for a total of 189 yards in the 2020 season as part of the receiving core led by Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Wilson will now wear No. 1 ... meaning punter Hunter Niswander will be wearing a new jersey.

Parsons wore No. 11 at Penn State.

"(The Cowboys) hit me up," he said late Thursday. "I need that 11. They gave me some options and I said ...'I need 11. I'll do whatever it takes."

The group of this Cowboys Draft Class Jersey Numbers:

Micah Parsons – 11

Kelvin Joseph – 24

Osa Odighizua – 75

Chauncey Golston – 59

Nahshon Wright – 40

Jabril Cox – 48

Josh Ball – 76

Simi Fehoko – 81

Quinton Bohanna – 98

Israel Mukuamu – 38

Matt Farniok – 68

In previous years, Parsons would've had to change his number due to the stipulations the NFL had about jersey numbers. However, the NFL recently changed its policy, which allows linebackers to wear 1-59 and 90-99.

Jones made it clear to Fish that the organization, not the players, get involved with high-level matters regarding jerseys. So who gets what? This much we know, via a half-joking team source to Fish regarding the rule change in general:

"It's going to be a s--- show.''

