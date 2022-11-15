FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But the loss isn't the end of the season, and fans remain optimistic about the playoffs.

The NFL season is only halfway done, and Dallas sits at 6-3 and is about to face a good 8-1 Minnesota Vikings team on the road. What does one national media outlet think about the Cowboys' playoff chances even in the wake of their third loss of the season?

Based mainly on its own FPI (Football Power Index) and adding in some X factors from local writers, ESPN assigned tiers to every NFL team.

Remember, this was calculated before "Monday Night Football'' (see below) ... and Dallas joins the Vikings and the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens just out of the "true Super Bowl contenders"

Tier 2: Playoff locks Dallas Cowboys FPI chances to make the playoffs: 98.5% The Cowboys are in this spot because of their defense, but it's the offense that presents the most upside. Going 4-1 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush gave Dallas a playoff cushion and highlighted its potential. If it can survive with Rush, how much can it thrive with Dak Prescott? The Cowboys' offense is a top-10 unit with Prescott on the field, and Dallas can pair that with a top-10 defense. X factor moving forward: Passing offense. Everyone knows the run defense needs to get better, but the offensive pass game will be more important. The Cowboys need to be able to throw and score more points, as they have just 23 pass plays of 20 yards or more. They could also be in the running for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off a serious knee injury but would certainly help.

Three teams are ahead of the Tier 2 teams, and it's hard to argue that they don't belong.

The 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles - yes, 8-1 due to their shocking 32-21 loss to the Commanders on Monday - 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs, and 6-3 Buffalo Bills are all included in the top tier.

The Cowboys have an opportunity to get back on track with a win in Minnesota on Sunday in Minneapolis. A win would also silence some critics who argue Dallas can't beat good teams.

