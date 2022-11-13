The Dallas Cowboys are saying all the right things about them being "all in'' on the OBJ Sweepstakes.

But until they say 20 million more things ... they aren't really "all in.''

The "20 million more things'' represent dollars, as it is being reported that free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and his "circle'' are privately offering up three tidbits of information that advance the ball in terms of his future.

The Where: The Cowboys and four other teams make up his five-team wish list - not coincidentally, they are five teams with some the NFL’s best records.

The When: In addition to narrowing his list of prospective teams, he’s also got a target date as he now has medical clearance to play following his lengthy knee rehab and plans a decision by the end of November.

The What: Money. A Saturday night report suggests that Beckham will use as his contractual framework the deals given Chris Godwin and Mike Williams last year with average annual values of $20 million as a baseline.''

Oh. "As a baseline''?!

There are also "The Who's'' (OBJ has friendships with Cowboys players and Giants players and Bills players and on and on ...) and "The What's'' (Super Bowl candidacy, weather, a place to call a permanent "home'').

But we sense that the bottom line here will be the bottom line.

Should Beckham sign for the final six games of the season, his prorated salary would be around $5 million for the year. Like the other five teams (New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs), the Cowboys can afford to do that cap-wise. And they can also afford to do $20 million APY for the next "three or four years,'' a stated Beckham contractual goal.

"Can do,'' however, doesn't mean "want to.'' Or "will do'' - a point exemplified by Dallas' salary-dump trade of $20 million receiver Amari Cooper.

The Bills have already been on the phone with OBJ; the Cowboys have at least been keeping tabs on him and maybe more - with Cowboys icon Michael Irvin very much involved.

Dallas COO Stephen Jones is saying the Cowboys will make a "compelling case'' that could include a multi-year contract offer to the 30-year old star. And everyone in the building, from Dak Prescott to Micah Parsons to coach Mike McCarthy to owner Jerry Jones, touting that "star on the side of Odell's helmet,'' wants Beckham here.

But if a team offers him $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it s "all in'' will have been a lie.

