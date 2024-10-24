Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys TE suffers season-ending knee injury in practice

John Stephens Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury during the Dallas Cowboys' Wednesday afternoon practice.

Dallas Cowboys tight end John Stephens during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys tight end John Stephens during training camp.
The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday as the team ramps up its preparation for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Unfortunately for tight end John Stephens Jr., it is the last time he will see the field in pads this season.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Stephens suffered a season-ending knee injury during Wednesday afternoon's practice.

Stephens suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. It is the same knee and injury that forced Stephens to miss last season.

He will undergo surgery to repair his knee.

Dallas Cowboys tight end John Stephens Jr. during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

It's an unfortunate setback for Stephens, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stephens was projected to make the 53-man roster but suffered a torn ACL in the second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We wish Stephens a full and speedy recovery.

