Dallas Cowboys TE suffers season-ending knee injury in practice
The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday as the team ramps up its preparation for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
Unfortunately for tight end John Stephens Jr., it is the last time he will see the field in pads this season.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Stephens suffered a season-ending knee injury during Wednesday afternoon's practice.
MORE: Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday, October 23
Stephens suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. It is the same knee and injury that forced Stephens to miss last season.
He will undergo surgery to repair his knee.
It's an unfortunate setback for Stephens, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft.
Stephens was projected to make the 53-man roster but suffered a torn ACL in the second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
We wish Stephens a full and speedy recovery.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?