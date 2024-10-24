Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star has yet to pass key mark
The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to have star defender Micah Parsons return to the field in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers following the team's bye week.
Unfortunately, Parsons still has some work to do.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier in the week that Parsons would be a game-time decision, and head coach Mike McCarthy's latest update seems to confirm that statement.
According to McCarthy, Parsons has yet to pass "the return to play threshold."
McCarthy said, “Well, there's always a threshold of return to play. He's not over that threshold yet. Until he can get out there and cut it loose, I think when you have veteran players, the general is if they don't practice on Saturday they're not going to play in the game. If you're looking for a finish line, it would be full participant player in Saturday's practice.
“Obviously you'd like to have him go in pads first on Thursday, but Micah has played a lot of football for us. He has a high understanding of our defense. That's kind of a general approach that I've always taken.”
Parsons, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the New York Giants, will be part of Thursday's rehab group.
Having the All-Pro pass rusher back on the field would be a major boost for the Cowboys' wounded defense, but for now they must move foward with the expectation that he will not be available.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
