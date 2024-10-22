Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland injury updates from Jerry Jones raise doubt
The Dallas Cowboys defense was slammed by the injury bug throughout the first few weeks of the season, but there is some hope they could get close to full strength following the bye week.
DaRon Bland, who was placed on injured reserve before the season with a foot injury, was designated for return, and star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in a win over the New York Giants, are two players who could immediately provide a boost.
Micah Parsons is reportedly making progress, but head coach Mike McCarthy says a decision we will not know more about his status for the Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers until the middle of the week.
On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance onShan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and provided an update on Bland and Parsons that raises some doubt about their availability.
Jones indicated the duo will be gametime decision.
“You can’t tell today," Jones said. "We're not going to be able to tell their availability until game time"
It would be nice to have to All-Pro defenders back on the field, but it's smart to take a conservative approach.
However, if the players can show throughout the week of practice that they are progressing and can impact the game without putting themselves at further risk, putting them on the field against a shorthanded 49ers offense will get the Cowboys one step closer to victory.
And we all know that's something Dallas could use.
