Micah Parsons explains Cowboys defense's new & improved mindset
The Dallas Cowboys regrouped during the bye week and are hoping to go into Week 8 with a new and improved approach after two embarrassing losses at home through the first six weeks of the season.
Sitting at 3-3, there is still a lot for the Cowboys to play for, but they need to come out of the gate swinging against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons hopes he can return to the field after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the team's win over the New York Giants in Week 4, but he knows the team must approach the game with a different mindset if they want to win -- regardless of whether he is on the field.
Mindset and execution will be the keys to the Dallas defense finally coming together.
"I think we've gotta go into these games and say, 'We've gotta step on somebody's neck," he said, per DallasCowboys.com. "[It's] just the simple things: being disciplined, can't kill each other on red zone trips. Can't kill each other on third downs.
"We can't beat ourselves. San Fran, obviously they're going through their fair share of injuries but, at the same time, we have to play great football up there."
If the Cowboys defense can get things right, Sunday sets up for a potential showcase performance with a shorthanded 49ers offense.
San Francisco could be without not only Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, but also Deebo Samuel, who was hospitalized with pneumonia this week, George Kittle, who is dealing with a foot sprain.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
