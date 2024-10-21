Micah Parsons injury update provided by Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been underwhelming since the season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns, and the recent string of injuries hasn't helped its cause.
So, anytime there is a potential for good news, Cowboys Nation will pay attention.
Everyone is anxiously waiting for the return of star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was injured in the team's win over the New York Giants, and there was some optimism that he could return after the bye week.
That time has come, and now everyone must wait to see what the verdict is.
The latest Parsons injury update comes from a very reliable source: Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
He spoke to the media when asked about his status for Sunday's primetime showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Parsons gave a vague response, simply saying his status is "up in the air."
Parsons made it very clear that the decision is not solely his, because the training staff and coaches want to make sure he is at 100 percent when he returns to the field.
It's a logical approach.
While it's understandable that everyone is excited to have Parsons back wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, rushing him back could cause more harm than good.
We should get a better idea of how Parsons is progressing when the first injury report of the week is released.
