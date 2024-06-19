Cowboys Country

WATCH: Cowboys legends Irvin, Pearson, throw out first pitch

Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson threw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game against the New York Mets at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; NFL Hall of Famers Drew Pearson (L) and Michael Irvin (R) throw out the first pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Jun 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; NFL Hall of Famers Drew Pearson (L) and Michael Irvin (R) throw out the first pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys legends Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin came together to give fans a show at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, June 18.

The two Hall of Fame wide receivers stepped onto the diamond ahead of the Texas Rangers' game against the New York Mets to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Both men got their pitches to the plate, but Pearson's was just a little outside. But, hey, these guys didn't earn their stripes throwing a baseball. They made their legacy catching passes.

Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. Pearson is also a Super Bowl champion (XII) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The two legends are members of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, with Irvin inducted in 2005 and Pearson in 2011.

It's great to see they're still out there entertaining the crowd.

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News