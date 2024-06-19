WATCH: Cowboys legends Irvin, Pearson, throw out first pitch
Dallas Cowboys legends Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin came together to give fans a show at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, June 18.
The two Hall of Fame wide receivers stepped onto the diamond ahead of the Texas Rangers' game against the New York Mets to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Both men got their pitches to the plate, but Pearson's was just a little outside. But, hey, these guys didn't earn their stripes throwing a baseball. They made their legacy catching passes.
Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. Pearson is also a Super Bowl champion (XII) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
The two legends are members of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, with Irvin inducted in 2005 and Pearson in 2011.
It's great to see they're still out there entertaining the crowd.