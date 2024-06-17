Cowboy Roundup: Exploring the Dallas cheerleaders Netflix documentary; top former Cowboys in media
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone had a great Father's Day weekend and got to spend time with loved ones, because now it's back on the grind and time to take a look at what we may have missed.
Let's check out some of the Dallas Cowboys headlines making the rounds on the internet that we should all be paying attention to.
Exploring the grueling schedule of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders
Netflix's documentary about the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys premieres on the streaming service on Thursday, June 20.
Ahead of its premiere, The Independent explored the grueling schedule of a Cowboys cheerleader and gave a brief preview of the upcoming release.
“Our job, literally, is to make people happy,” retired DCC Caroline Sundvold says. “No matter what we feel like.”
Ranking top former Cowboys in their media careers
Many former Cowboys stars have jumped into the media world, with notables like Tony Romo and Troy Aikman landing major deals.
However, there are some who are often overlooked, so who are the best Cowboys in the media world today? The Cowboys Wire took a look at the top 10.
