Could Dallas Cowboys reunite with former wide receiver to add veteran depth?
The Dallas Cowboys made minimal moves during the offseason, and there are some questions along the roster.
When you look at wide receiver, the team is unproven behind star wideout CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, and there will be an open competition to be WR3 in training camp.
Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are considered the top contenders, while KaVontae Turpin and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy could also enter the mix.
Tolbert, a former third-round pick out of South Alabama, is the favorite to win the job after hauling in 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
Brooks, meanwhile, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of South Carolina and caught 6-of-6 targets for 64 yards.
But could the team look to bolster the wide receiver room before training camp?
Reuniting With A Familiar Face
Enter Randall Cobb.
Cobb spent one year in Dallas in 2019, hauling in 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns. Cobb left the following season after landing a deal from the Houston Texans.
He has played under Mike McCarthy, who drafted Cobb while with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.
At this point in his career, Cobb would be a low-risk option to add to the team. He would demand a low salary, and add some depth and competition entering camp.
From LP Cruz of SB Nation:
Dallas is counting on the youth at wide receiver to assume the third receiver duties behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks in the form of Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks. Still, Cobb is an extra precaution if something falters with the Brooks and Tolbert. Again, by the preseason, the Cowboys should know where Cobb, Brooks, and Tolbert stand, so they can if they need to cut their losses with Cobb if they need to.- Blogging the Boys
It would be an interesting option for Dallas.
The Cowboys previously expressed interest in another veteran presence when they hosted Zay Jones in early May, but the former Jacksonville Jaguar eventually signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Last season, Cobb played just 37 percent of offensive snaps for the New York Jets, recording four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Whether he plans to continue his career remains to be seen, but the possibility is intriguing.