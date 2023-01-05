"I texted him and told him I love him," said Cowboys running back Qadree Ollison, Damar Hamlin's friend and teammate from Pitt.

FRISCO - One doesn't have to actually know Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to be moved by his tragic circumstance. But there is surely a different level of emotion for those who know personally the player who on Monday night during the Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and is now in critical condition.

One of those people is Dallas Cowboys running back Qadree Ollison.

"I texted him and told him I love him," said Ollison, Hamlin's friend and teammate from Pitt. "And that's what I would tell him if I could talk to him right now. I'd let him know I love him, and I can't wait to see him back up, back smiling, being himself.''

Ollison played for the Atlanta Falcons under now-Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before signing with the Dallas practice squad this offseason. He noted his friend Damar's commitment to family as a key part of his personality; Damar's uncle has become a family spokesperson during this tragedy and Damar's father on Wednesday spoke to the Bills team via zoom.

"Damar, he's a true Pittsburgh kid," Ollison said. "He could have gone anywhere in the country, but he actually stayed home because he wanted to be close to his family and play for his city … He comes from a family that works hard and supports each other. And he's like a hero for the city in my eyes."

The Bills on Thursday announced that will Hamlin remains in critical condition, he is experiencing "remarkable improvement.''

The NFL is dealing with what to do about the suspended game and the playoff ramifications. That's business, and it is understandable. But for many, a personal side of the story is being reflected in Hamlin's charity toy drive, founded with a goal of $2,500.

His GoFundMe page has now taken in over $6 million.

"It's amazing," Ollison said. "I think it shows how much people care. It shows how special this sport is, and especially just the world is. There's a lot of love coming from all over the world.''

Some NFL teams took Tuesday off. In the case of the Cowboys, much of Wednesday morning was spent in a team meeting led by chaplain Jonathan Evans.

Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy: "Let's be honest: Nobody's 'fine.' ... Our spiritual playbook is open ...''

McCarthy also mentioned by name Cowboys players Jabril Cox and Ollison as being friends of Hamlin's and therefore worthy of special attention inside The Star.

"It's tough," Ollison said. "You never want to see someone that you're friends with or that you consider a brother go down like that. But I try to stay optimistic. My optimism is high. I know who he is. I know he's going to come out on the other side of this."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!