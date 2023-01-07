Cowboys at Commanders: Connor McGovern Sick; Dallas Makes 3 New Roster Moves

A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to face NFC East division foe Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon from FedEx Field. A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dallas has already secured a playoff berth. The Cowboys would have to beat Washington while the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants, for Dallas to top Philadelphia as NFC East Division champions.

By the end of Sunday, the Cowboys could be in either the No. 1, 2 or 5 spot in the NFC ...

However, Coach Mike McCarthy and team are focused on the task at hand, the Commanders. Washington was eliminated from the postseason following an ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Part of Dallas' focus is roster-juggling. In advance of the game, as first noted by ESPN: The Cowboys are signing practice-squad center Dakoda Shepley to the 53-man roster (in part because 21-day-window center Matt Farniok isn’t quite ready) and also using standard elevations on tackle Alex Taylor and safety Tyler Coyle. (As we noted early Saturday, vet corner Xavier Rhodes has been signed but will start on the practice squad.)

One more issue: Connor McGovern did not participate in today’s practice (illness) and is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game. … with the Cowboys still planning on him starting at center.

Dallas, which leads the league with 30 takeaways, will look to get after rookie Sam Howell in his first career start. Sunday's loss was quarterback Carson Wentz' first game back after breaking his finger on Oct. 13. Wentz threw three interceptions and accumulated just 143 passing yards while completing only 16 of 28 passes. Coach Ron Rivera has decided to bench Wentz and start Howell vs. Dallas.

The Cowboys running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard can each reach career heights in the regular season finale. Pollard needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, the ninth Cowboys running back to do so. Elliott has scored a rushing touchdown in nine straight games, a career-long streak and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Pollard, who missed the win at the Titans with his thigh injury, practiced this week and is expected to play.

MILESTONE WATCH: Donovan Wilson has five sacks this season, tied for the most single-season sacks by a Cowboys defensive back since 1983. With one more, he would top Bill Bates for the most.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

ODDS: Dallas is a 7-point favorite vs. the Commanders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 8, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Fed Ex Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watched in fear as Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati in what we know now was cardiac arrest.

"No, I can't remember watching a game with that kind of fear," Jones said on his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "It was certainly the most different thing that I’ve ever watched."

"I never got the feeling that there was but one thing in everybody's mind there, and that was his care and his well-being," he said. "It was special to see the emergency care that he had. That care could have very well been a difference-maker. I'm so proud of everyone involved."

