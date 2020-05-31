FRISCO - Our Dallas Cowboys Sunday First-and-10 Notebook - the top 10 tales of the week featuring news on (and from) Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy ... and more!

1) DAK AND MAC

The one guy not directly involved in Dak Prescott's contract negotiations who figures to have the most to win (and lose) is also the one guy who seems the least bothered by it all.

"He's involved in a business situation," coach Mike McCarthy calmly said this week in our DFW media conference call. (See more here). "There has been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes, and you respect that."

By now, you know all about the impasse. CowboysSI.com broke the story of Dallas' offer of $175 million over five years, an APY of $35 million. The QB wishes for a shorter-term four-year deal.

I'm a bit tired of the "where does Dak rank?'' argument, but I'm compelled by the inner-workings of the relationships of those involved. The two sides have until July 15 to strike that long-term deal, or Prescott will play this season under the tag at $31.409 million.

Is this good? Bad? Ugly? The subject of Dak seems like no problem to Mac.

"I have full confidence,'' McCarthy told us, "he will be ready to go.''

2) FIGHTING TWO VIRUSES

Our Richie Whitt writes poignantly about how America is presently not just fighting COVID-19, but also fighting racism ... and he doesn't sound very optimistic about winning that latter war.

We're proud to present the best sportswriting DFW has to offer, including Whitt's column,

3) DALLAS' O-LINE: BEST IN NFC EAST?

There are changes. And there might be imperfections. But SI's conversations with NFL scouts leaves the Dallas Cowboys at the very top of the rankings when it comes to NFC East O-lines.

4) ALDON SMITH'S 'PURPOSE'

"I lost my way along the way,'' said Aldon Smith, in his first full media session since joining the Dallas Cowboys and being reinstated by the NFL. "I wasn't sure what my purpose was. I know football is one of my many purposes that God has put me here for. ... With God giving me this gift, this talent ...

"It was something I didn't finish."

Smith talks here about himself, his late grandmother, his alcoholism ... all of it -

5) WHAT IF?

What if Dez caught it ... and Jackie caught it ... and Romo caught - well, didn't muff - it?

How a few bounces of a ball, a few screw-ups on a call, a few changes in a haul ... could've meant championship after championship for the Cowboys and other DFW teams.

6) DOES PAT MATTER TO DAK?

This doesn't mean Prescott is as good as Patrick Mahomes. It just means what is happening right now in Kansas City figures to be quite impactful when it comes to what Dallas does with Dak, that's all.

7) D-WARE ON THE HYBRID D

DeMarcus Ware's positive opinion on the new Dallas defense - a "hybrid,'' he calls it - is just another view of optimism for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys, who believe they aren't just re-tooling the D-line - they're re-loading it. And D-Ware thinks so, too ... and thinks he has a sharp tip for DeMarcus Lawrence as well.

8) COWBOYS BLITZCAST: COACHES COMING BACK

My guys 'Indy Car Tim' and 'Big Red Lance' slice it up well when it comes to evaluating what Dallas is doing this offseason in a virtual sense ... as we anticipate the staff's return to The Star.

9) THE GIST ON JAMAL

I visited with Rap Sheet. He suggests the notion of a Cowboys trade for disgruntled Jets star Jamal Adams has "no traction'' and adds that probably "that ship has sailed.'' When is "dead'' dead?

10) THE FINAL WORD

"I was a man on the outside but a boy on the inside. The time I’ve had to work on myself (has) ... given me the chance to grow into the man that I am now. The man on the inside fits how the man on the outside looks.'' - Aldon Smith