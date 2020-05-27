CowboyMaven
A Cowboys Trade For Jamal Adams? 'Ship Has Sailed,' Says Rap Sheet

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Contract extension talks between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams are more than just “at a stalemate''; sources tell us there is increasing animosity and distrust between the two sides. So how about the Dallas Cowboys swooping in and saving the day with a trade for the hometown star?

"I sense no momentum for the Cowboys at all with Jamal Adams,'' NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tells us. "I'm not saying this is dead forever, (but) ... I kind of think that that ship has sailed a little bit.''

The Jets say they wish to retain Adams, but the 24-year-old safety feels "betrayed,'' sources tell CowboysSI.com, because they haven't yet given him an extension, despite that fact he has two years left on his deal, a salary of $3.5 million for 2020 and $9.9 million in 2021. The Jets last week told him they wanted to make sure he's "all-in'' before doing a new deal - and Adams, a three-year pro who has made two Pro Bowls, one All-NFL team, is the Jets captain and is there best player - found that off-putting.

Meanwhile, we know that at some level, New York is willing to entertain trade offers - albeit at the high price of a first- and second-round draft pick.

"I get it,'' Rapoport said. "OK. He wants to get paid. Everybody wants to get paid. It's frustrating. Nobody is getting paid right now (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). I think we're going to see a flurry of contracts before training camp and then really early in training camp. No owner right now is committing the kind of money per player in the signing bonus that it would take to sign one of the elite players.''

Adams is eventually in line to be the highest-paid safety in football, around at least $15 million annually. CowboysSI.com has suggested that he might take less - or peacefully accept a delay - should he be traded to Dallas. 

But for the near future, anyway? Rapoport says, "I think everyone can agree that Jamal Adams is a very, very, very good player. But ... as it relates to the Cowboys? I sense no momentum for the Cowboys at all with Jamal Adams.''

 

