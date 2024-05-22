Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown injury updates
OTAs are in full swing, and the Dallas Cowboys are officially in their second of six scheduled practices prior to mandatory minicamp and training camp.
Due to their contract situations, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons have not attended OTAs, but Parsons is expected to join the team next week. The remainder of the team is partaking in the OTA drills while a few players, such as Demarvion Overshown and Trevon Diggs, are off with the rehab group.
Diggs tore his left ACL during practice on September 21 and missed the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Overshown also tore his left ACL, suffering the injury in the Cowboys' second preseason game on August 19, 2023.
Mike McCarthy shared the following regarding their injury recovery during his press conference on Wednesday, according to the Dallas Cowboys' official website.
"They look great," McCarthy said. "It's really staying on time with the process. Trevon, he's out there, he's hitting [rehab] four days a week…I know Al [Harris] is spending time with him when he's here. [Overshown] actually looks really good. It's respecting the timeline. If I was a doctor, which I'm not, I would say he's a little ahead of schedule."
Typically, the recovery time for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months, so it is slightly encouraging that they both sustained their injuries early in the NFL season.
Best Case Scenario:
The best-case scenario is that both players are ready for training camp and their Week One matchup. This assumes Diggs is ready for game action roughly 11 months into his recovery, and Overshown is ready right at the one-year mark.
Worst Case Scenario
The worst-case scenario is that one or both players have to start the regular season on the PUP list, causing them to miss their first four games of the NFL season.
Diggs would be more likely to be put on the PUP list due to his injury occurring over a month after Overshown.
The Cowboys' defense will be even better in 2024, with Trevon Diggs and Demarvion Overshown in the starting lineup, but will they be ready for training camp and their season-opening battle against the Browns?
