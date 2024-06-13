Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Dallas Cowboys brand remains strong, team meets with two former first-round picks

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, June 13.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys brand remains strong

The Dallas Cowboys remain as popular as ever, with three players landing in the top 20 of NFLPA sales for the past year.

  1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
  6. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
  7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
  9. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
  10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
  11. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
  12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
  13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
  14. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
  15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
  16. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
  17. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
  18. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
  19. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
  20. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys work out 4 UFL defenders, including 2 former 1st-round draft picks

The Cowboys have worked out a handful of players, including two former first-round picks.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Published
