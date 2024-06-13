Cowboy Roundup: Dallas Cowboys brand remains strong, team meets with two former first-round picks
Dallas Cowboys brand remains strong
The Dallas Cowboys remain as popular as ever, with three players landing in the top 20 of NFLPA sales for the past year.
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys work out 4 UFL defenders, including 2 former 1st-round draft picks
The Cowboys have worked out a handful of players, including two former first-round picks.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Fourth-year pro Trey Lance is surprisingly younger than two rookie QBs... Cowboys Jake Ferguson: 'I'm not even scratching my surface'... Cowboys Juanyeh Thomas developing into a starting-caliber safety... Top Three Plays of the Cowboys' 2023-24 Season According to NFL... 5 Cowboys who need to show drastic improvement in 2024.
