SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There is no greater booster of the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who is doing his best to fire up his 'Boys via a virtual pregame speech directed at Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ahead of today's playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers ... with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.

The former Dallas star and Hall of Famer Irvin gave some motivational words for the ‘Boys. ... words that will no doubt fire up Cowboys Nation as well.

A typical chunk of the pep talk?

“When you go into this game, you make sure that you’re the baddest defender on that field,'' Irvin screamed at Parsons - well, a photo of Parsons. "You make sure that (49ers defensive end Nick Bosa) cannot outplay you! If he hits your quarterback once, you hit his quarterback twice!”

Irvin's Cowboys pep talk was delivered on the NFL Game Day. ... and yes, the bit featured him talking to the pictures on the display board of some of the key Cowboys ... as if they were really in front of him.

As fans who attend home games at AT&T Stadium know, Irvin is always featured right before the game delivering an intense pump-up "This is Our House!'' sort of speech ... and it works on the Cowboys crowd.

Dallas is of course on the road here, against maybe the NFC's best team ... hoping to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Niners.

Win here, and the Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend in the NFC Championship Game. ... and will also be sure to get another virtual visit from Irvin.

