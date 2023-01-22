Cowboys at 49ers, Then NFC Title Game at Eagles' 'Michael Jordan' - Er, Jalen Hurts

"I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having -- I shouldn't even go there -- it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts ... who's in the NFC title game against either the Niners or the Cowboys.

SAN JOSE - The NFC Championship Game is scheduled. The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco are set to decide the visiting team for that game next Sunday, slated for 2 p.m. CT in Philadelphia.

And the home-team Eagles are set, too, led by "Michael Jordan.''

Wait ... What?

"I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having -- I shouldn't even go there -- it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said as he compared Jalen Hurts to Jordan when asked about the emotional boost the quarterback gave his team in its 38-7 crushing of the New York Giants in Saturday's playoff game.

C'mon, now. Hurts is a second-year player and in fairness, an outstanding player on the NFC's No. 1 seed. He's also a legit MVP candidate who is playing with a sprained throwing shoulder ... and he dealt with an illness this week.

But ... Michael Jordan?

"Hopefully, that's the biggest respect I can pay to him, comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type,'' said Sirianni, himself in his second year as a head coach and given to ... well, a certain level of excitability. "This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He's as tough as they come.

"To me, nobody has played any better football than him this year."

That was all on display against the Giants as Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. And the Eagles plan for more of the same next week as they - and either the Niners or the Cowboys - are one game away from the Super Bowl ...

At which time the Michael Jordan-level hyperbole will only increase.

