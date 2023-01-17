Follow along with CowboysSI.com as we keep you up to date with live game updates as they happen. ... with coach Mike McCarthy dancing away the night after the playoff win at Tampa.

The Dallas Cowboys headed east to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the NFL's Super Wild Card weekend on Monday Night Football. ... and they demolished Tom Brady's team 31-14.

And while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said afterward that his club's approach to the playoff win "wasn't sexy'' ...

The coach's postgame Victory Chain Strut-Dance says otherwise ...

How did it come to that? Follow along chronologically ...

It's a rematch of the Week 1 game that saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leave early with a broken thumb and miss the next five weeks. The Dallas offense sputtered in the season opener, scoring just three points and looking out of sync all day, even before Prescott's injury.

The Cowboys' offense matched that theme in the season finale against Washington, scoring just six points and looking lost most of the day.

In between those contests, the Cowboys looked like an NFC contender for most of the season. After Prescott's return from injury, Dallas averaged 32.5 points per contest.

The Cowboys have not won a playoff road game since the 1992 NFC Championship game, and have never beaten Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who is 7-0 lifetime against America's Team. That includes wins in the last two season openers.

“Obviously, a lot has changed for both teams since September. I think it’s just a matter of going through the season and gathering information that feels pertinent to your game plan. That has been our approach,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

“But you know, it’s playoff football. The only thing we’re guaranteed is four quarters to go win and move on to the next round,” McCarthy added. “Regardless of what they did to win their division, all of that, it’s two teams lining up with the opportunity to move forward.”

Brady finished with a losing record for the first time in his career, and the 8-9 Buccaneers had issues just making the playoffs this season, winning a weak NFC South.

There is a positive side to history for the Cowboys. They are 2-0 against Tampa Bay in the playoffs, although both victories were at home in the early 1980s.

Dallas starts the game with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 6, Bucs 0

Prescott begins the game with three incompletions and the Anger punt goes 50 yards to the TB 25, and returned 10 yards to the TB 35.

Brady and the Bucs can do no better with a three-and-out of their own and Carmada punts 45 yards to the DAL 22, returned by Turpin seven yards to the DAL 29.

Elliott runs up the middle for a loss of two yards, then Pollard gains five off right end for a 3rd and 7. Prescott gets sacked for a loss of eight.

The Anger punt goes 45 yards to the TB 31. Thompkins returns it 10 yards to the TB 41.

Brady passes short to the left side for two yards to Evans, then Fournette runs off right tackle for three and a 3rd and 5. Brady throws incomplete to Gage.

The Camarda punt goes 54 yards for a touchback.

Pollard runs off left end for five, then Prescott hits Gallup for 15 and a first down.

Pollard runs for two, then Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 45 for 3 yards (A.Winfield; L.David). PENALTY on TB-A.Hicks, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at DAL 45.

Pollard left tackle pushed ob at TB 22 for 18 yards.

Pollard right end to TB 22 for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass deep right to D.Schultz for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Right for a score of 6-0 Cowboys with 6:28 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 80 yards in seven plays and took 3:32 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 24 for -1 yard, White up the middle to TB 28 for 4 yards, Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 39 for 11 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete short right to R. White, knocked down by Dorance Armstrong. Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to 50 for 11 yards and a first down.

White up the middle to DAL 38 for 12 yards.

Fournette up the middle to DAL 34 for 4 yards, Brady pass incomplete short right to K.Kieft for a 3rd and 6.

Timeout #1 by DAL at 02:11

Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to DAL 22 for 12 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Brate, Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at DAL 16 for 6 yards for a 3rd and 4. T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to DAL 5 for 11 yards and a first down.

END of the FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 18, Bucs 0

Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Jones.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Brady pass short middle INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL -9. Touchback.

Elliott right end to DAL 20 for no gain, Prescott pass short middle to E.Elliott to DAL 29 for 9 yards and a first down.

Elliott right end to DAL 32 for 3 yards, Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 36 for 4 yards and a first down.

Prescott passes short left to Gallup for four, Elliott up the middle to DAL 39 for 3 yards, then Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 44 for 5 yards for a first down.

Prescott scrambles up the middle to DAL 47 for 3 yards, Pollard left end to DAL 46 for -1 yards. Prescott pass short middle to T.Hilton to TB 40 for 14 yards and a first down.

Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to TB 6 for 34 yards, Pollard right tackle to TB 1 for 5 yards. PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at TB 6.

Pollard right end to TB 6 for 8 yards, Prescott right end to TB 1 for 5 yards, Elliott left guard to TB 1 for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott left end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Right for a 12-0 Cowboys lead with 6:13 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 80 yards in 15 plays and took 8:38 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 34 for 9 yards, Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 34 for 9 yards for a first down.

Fournette up the middle to TB 37 for -3 yards, Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton.

Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 47 for 10 yards and a fourth down.

Camarda punts 44 yards to DAL 9, Center-Z.Triner, fair catch by K.Turpin.

Prescott pass short middle to T.Hilton to DAL 18 for 9 yards. Elliott up the middle to DAL 20 for 2 yards and a first down.

Prescott pass deep left to D.Schultz to DAL 40 for 20 yards and a first down.

Two-Minute Warning

Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 44 for 4 yards.

Timeout #1 by TB at 01:54.

Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.

Timeout #2 by DAL at 01:50.

Prescott scrambles left end to TB 46 for 10 yards.

Prescott pass incomplete short middle to E.Elliott, PENALTY on DAL, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at TB 45 - No Play.

Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb to TB 30 for 20 yards, Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at TB 11 for 6 yards.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Left for an 18-0 Cowboys lead with 27 seconds left in the half. The scoring drive goes 91 yards in 11 plays and took 3:05 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.