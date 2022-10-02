Cowboys at Commanders: Michael Gallup & Dalton Schultz Playing? 3 to Watch in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 3-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 2. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for noon CT at AT&T Stadium.

Though many of Dallas’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Cowboys take the field against the Commanders.

Cooper Rush

Despite having made a great deal of progress in his recovery from hand surgery, Dak Prescott will be inactive for Sunday’s matchup with Washington. As a result, Rush will start for the third straight game. The Cowboys interim signal caller threw for 210 yards, including a one-yard touchdown to receiver CeeDee Lamb in Dallas’ 23-16 victory over the New York Giants last Monday. Rush not only orchestrated a game-tying drive late in the third quarter, he also led a seven-play, 65-yard drive, culminating in wideout CeeDee Lamb making a one-handed scoring catch with 8:30 to play. The go-ahead drive ultimately gave the Cowboys the victory. Should Rush continue to show such poise in clutch situations, he will help to quell some of the concern around him simply being a game manager. Prescott will once again take the ball when he is ready. However, they are temporarily in capable hands with Rush, and will be against the Commanders in Week 4.

Michael Gallup

After avoiding any dreaded injury designation on Friday’s injury and practice participation report, Gallup will make his 2022 season debut in front of the Cowboys’ home crowd against Washington. His status should not be a shock to Dallas’ fans, as the wideout was a full participant at practices throughout the week. Gallup tore his ACL in a Jan. 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals and had surgery in February after swelling subsided.

While the Cowboys are expected to limit his offensive snaps as he works himself back into game shape, Gallup should be able to exploit a struggling Washington defense for a few catches and some yardage.

Additionally, tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) plans on trying to give it a go. More reliable weaponry for Rush, if things work right.

Micah Parsons

Through the first three games of 2022, Parsons on the other hand, has compiled 10 total tackles, four sacks and 0.5 run stuffs. In Dallas’ 23-16 victory over the Giants on Monday, Parsons was held to only one tackle. However, the Penn State product was double-teamed at the line of scrimmage for the majority of the game. Like so many teams before had realized, the Giants identified him as the primary threat massive to their offense. As such, they sought to stop him by any means possible.

While they may have held him to a statistical standstill, his occupying at least two offensive blockers on each play allowed several of Dallas’ other defenders the freedom to make plays. While Parsons may continue to command the attention of several Washington linemen, he will likely make every effort make the game difficult for quarterback Carson Wentz.

