Micah Parsons Reveals 'Night & Day' Difference for Cowboys: Washington Warning

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said on Thursday that his flu symptoms are behind him and that he now "is definitely back to myself feeling 100-percent ... a night-and-day'' difference from when he helped Dallas win at the Giants in Week 3.

"Physically this is the best I’ve felt since college. I feel great,'' he said.

"I'm ready.''

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders - based on their numbers and their performance - are decidedly unready for the top candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Through three games, the Cowboys are doing a number of things right on defense. They are only giving up one TD per game. They have yet to allow 20 points in a game. They rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and, maybe most important as it relates to Sunday's Commanders visit to DFW, the 2-1 Cowboys rank first in the NFL in sacks with 13.0.

Immovable force meets movable object? Given the fact that Washington just allowed nine sacks of QB Carson Wentz in a Week 3 blowout loss to Philadelphia, that would seem to be the formula.

"One of the big things is tremendous athleticism," said Washington coach Ron Rivera about Parsons. "He's a special dynamic athlete.''

Anything else?

"I think the way they use him and use his ability,'' Rivera said. "They move him around again. .. It makes it difficult. ... You have to be really sound really solid in your protections.”

And frankly, 1-2 Washington has not been that.

Parsons has recorded multiple sacks in two of the three games, and really only failed to do so against the Giants a) because he was sick and b) because there were literally times when New York triple-teamed him ... which led to five sacks from his teammates, including two from DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Lawrence Taylor comparisons are suddenly not so ridiculous ... but the Commanders' problems with ability and injuries in the O-line are.

"I'm ready,'' Micah Parsons has announced.

The Washington Commanders have been warned.

