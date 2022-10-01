FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in an NFC East Division clash on Sunday from AT&T Stadium. On a short week and fresh off a win over the New York Giants, Dallas is looking for its eighth consecutive victory against a divisional opponent.

After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with back-to-back wins, with much thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, or 'Cooper Clutch' as Ezekiel Elliott would say.

With a win on Sunday, Rush would become the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four starts - joining an elite group of 26 quarterbacks to do so in NFL history. Watch for Elliott, who has nine rushing touchdowns against Washington, tied with the N.Y. Giants for the most rushing scores against a single opponent in his career.

The Cowboys defense has been dominant, holding all three of their 2022 opponents to 19 points-or-fewer; This is the first time Dallas has held an opponent under 20 points in the first three games of a season since 1974. This week Dallas will be hope to get after Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who was sacked nine times in Week 3 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas has won five of the last seven meetings against Washington ... But nothing comes easy in divisional play - expect a rowdy atmosphere.

LATE-GAME CEEDEE: CeeDee Lamb has tallied 136 of his 191 receiving yards in the second half of games this season. After a massive drop in Week 3, Lamb bounced-back with a spectacular late touchdown in a difference-making play.

INJURY UPDATE:

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (2-1) vs. Washington Commanders (1-2)

ODDS: Dallas is 3.5-point favorites vs. the Commanders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12: p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football. However, he did give credit to Micah Parsons.

“I don’t know who the best defensive player is," Taylor said in an interview before the Cowboys' 23-16 victory, "but all I know is I’m always on the last page, of the last paragraph, of the last sentence when they say ‘the greatest of all time.’ Until somebody tells me different, I own it.”

"He's playing pretty well ... let's see if he can keep it up for dag-on 13 years."

