Cowboys Draft: Will Jerry (Finally) Call a Hog?

If Dallas desires a physical receiver at No. 24, Arkansas' Treylon Burks might be the guy

FRISCO - As a tried, true and triumphant Razorback, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to "Call the Hogs." But when it comes to the NFL Draft, surprisingly, he rarely calls the name of a Hog.

Jerry celebrating with Hogs Jerry & Gene Former Hog Felix Jones

Jones, who played on Arkansas' 1964 National Championship team, was a driving force in bringing the annual Texas A&M-Arkansas game to AT&T Stadium. His wife, Gene, was Miss Arkansas 1960. His son - team vice president Stephen - graduated from Fayetteville and his grandson, John Stephen, is a backup quarterback on Arkansas' team.

His blood lines and his passion still run deep, evidenced by him even "Calling the Hogs" on his regular radio show in Dallas or during visits back to Arkansas.

But, contrary to public opinion, Jones has shown no bias toward his school when assembling Cowboys rosters. In fact, just the opposite.

Counting supplemental drafts, Jones' Cowboys since 1989 have drafted 298 players. Exactly one of them played at Arkansas: running back Felix Jones, taken 22nd overall in 2008. By contrast, they've drafted two players from Ball State, three from East Carolina, four from Nebraska, five from Boise State, six from Notre Dame and seven from LSU.

Felix Jones teased Jerry's investment, scoring a touchdown on his first NFL carry and first kickoff return before tearing a hamstring midway through his rookie season and never rushing for more than 800 yards during an underwhelming five-year career.

If things fall right Thursday, it might be time for Jerry to again call on his roots.

To replace the departed Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys are looking for depth at receiver. At Tuesday's pre-draft press conference at The Star, coach Mike McCarthy suggested they might be in luck.

"I think traditionally the wide receiver group has been very deep," he said. "And that looks to hold true again this year."

So deep, in fact, that Arkansas' Treylon Burks could still be available when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24. In several mock drafts, talented receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (Ohio State), Drake London (USC), Jameson Williams (Alabama), Jahan Dotson (Penn State) and George Pickens (Georgia) have been taken in the first 23 picks.

Jerry traded up to grab a receiver in 2010 (Dez Bryant) and has stated he's willing to trade up again. But is Burks worth it?

Burks vs. 'Bama Treylon Burks High on this Hog?

For what he lacks in raw speed, the 6-3, 225-pound Burks makes up for it with a physical - almost violent - style. More Michael Irvin than CeeDee Lamb, Burks consistently won 50-50 battles and often shed multiple tackles after the catch.

As a receiver the last two seasons, he produced more than 100 catches, 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He is also dangerous in jet sweeps, perhaps even a candidate to be used in dual threats similar to the San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel. At Arkansas Burks carried 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Last season in Arlington - with Jerry watching from his suite - Burks scored on an 85-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Was it enough for him to be the next Cowboys Hog to be called?