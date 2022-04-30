Skip to main content

Jerry Jones Drafts a Hog: Arkansas DT Predicts He'll 'Take Over the Cowboys'

The Cowboys took 6-5, 321-pound Arkansas DT John Ridgeway with the No. 178 overall pick, adding depth to the position from owner Jerry Jones' alma mater.

FRISCO - As a tried, true and triumphant Razorback, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to "Call the Hogs." But when it comes to the NFL Draft, surprisingly, he rarely calls the name of a Hog.

Jones, who played on Arkansas' 1964 National Championship team, was a driving force in bringing the annual Texas A&M-Arkansas game to AT&T Stadium. His wife, Gene, was Miss Arkansas 1960. His son - team vice president Stephen - graduated from Fayetteville and his grandson, John Stephen, is a backup quarterback on Arkansas' team.

His blood lines and his passion still run deep, evidenced by him even "Calling the Hogs" on his regular radio show in Dallas or during visits back to Arkansas.

On Saturday, the Cowboys took 6-5, 321-pound Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway with the No. 178 overall pick, adding depth to the position from owner Jones' alma mater. And there is some fun to be had here, as Ridgeway tells the story of recently issuing a joking prediction to the boss.

Said Ridgeway: "I told him, ‘You’re going to draft me. Watch. And I’m going to take over the Dallas Cowboys.''

And how did Jones respond?

"He looked at me and smiled,'' Ridgeway relayed, "and said, ‘Woo pig.’”

Contrary to public opinion, Jones has shown no bias toward his school when assembling Cowboys rosters. In fact, just the opposite.

Counting supplemental drafts, Jones' Cowboys since 1989 have drafted 298 players. Exactly one of them played at Arkansas: running back Felix Jones, taken 22nd overall in 2008. By contrast, they've drafted two players from Ball State, three from East Carolina, four from Nebraska, five from Boise State, six from Notre Dame and seven from LSU.

Felix Jones teased Jerry's investment, scoring a touchdown on his first NFL carry and first kickoff return before tearing a hamstring midway through his rookie season and never rushing for more than 800 yards during an underwhelming five-year career.

This time around? It wasn't Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks to Dallas; he was selected No. 18 overall by the Titans.

ridgeway jerry

So instead, a different guy Jerry has seen plenty of. And Ridgeway - as he "predicted'' - is the Cowboys Hog to be called.

The Cowboys started the process filling needs with their early picks of "shocker'' Round 1 offensive lineman Tyler Smith (info here), Round 2 edge Sam Williams (a controversial pick) and Round 3 receiver Jalen Tolbert (already "hooking up'' with Dak Prescott.) The rest of Dallas' picks, and their evaluations, can be found here.

