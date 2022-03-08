Receiver Retention: How Good Can Cowboys Offense Be Without Cooper?

FRISCO - Fine, so Dak Prescott is no longer close to the NFL's highest-paid quarterback. But in 2022 the Dallas Cowboys star will still quarterback a potent offense oozing talented receivers.

Right?

While the Cowboys are still formulating a murky plan (cut or trade?) with Amari Cooper, Prescott's weapons for next season became a little more clear Tuesday with the franchise tag used on tight end Dalton Schultz and the re-signing of receiver Noah Brown. The team also continues to inch closer to a new deal for receiver Michael Gallup.

Obviously the move to sign Brown doesn't mean the Cowboys value last season's eighth-leading receiver over No. 3. It's all about the bang for buck, timing and tools.

But without Cooper, how good is Dallas' receiving corps?

CeeDee Lamb (79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns) is clearly the No. 1 receiver, followed by Gallup (35-445-2 in an injury-riddled season) and emerging star/free agent Cedrick Wilson (45-602-6). Schultz took a big leap in 2021 as one of Prescott's favorite weapons, catching 78 balls for 808 yards and eight scores.

The departure of Cooper would bump Malik Turner and Brown up the ladder.

Like Wilson, Brown battled injury early in his career that initially derailed a lot of his progress, but he caught 16 passes in 13 games last season. Turner caught only 12 passes, and scored two of his three touchdowns in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos.

Though his availability and effort were inconsistent, Cooper's absence, should he and the Cowboys fail to see eye-to-eye before March 21, will leave a void in Dallas' offense. Without the four-time Pro Bowl target's precise routes and uncanny toe-taps, the Cowboys passing offense will likely struggle to match 2021's 4,963 yards and 40 touchdowns.

But if they keep Wilson and Gallup - along with the returns of Schultz and Brown - Prescott will still be throwing to one of the NFL's best receiving groups.