Rush Hour: After Another Pass-Rush Whiff, Who's Left for Cowboys?

Dallas missed out on Randy Gregory, and several of his potential replacements

Maybe somebody see if Too Tall Jones has plans for 2022?

In a commitment to retain their defensive success from 2021's NFC East championship season, the Dallas Cowboys made re-signing pass-rusher Randy Gregory priority No. 1 this offseason.

Oops.

Gregory did a spin move and signed with the Denver Broncos. But on a woeful Wednesday in NFL free agency, Dallas also saw elite, coveted edge rushers also bypass America's Team.

Randy Gregory DeMarcus Lawrence Another No. 94 to Denver

Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders. Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills. Even Za'Darius Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dan Quinn worked miracles with the Cowboys defense last season. But without Gregory and the next group of potential replacements, who will be left to pressure opposing quarterbacks next season?

DeMarcus Lawrence is back, after re-structuring his contract, in part, to make $14 million of salary-cap space to keep Gregory. After him ...

Defensive ends currently on Dallas' roster are Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong and Chauncey Golston. Armstrong - who is a free agent, by the way - produced five sacks in 2021, followed by Armstrong with three and one for Golston. None, however, have the same ceiling for game-changing pressure as Gregory.

Certainly the Cowboys have contingency plans in the event they let Gregory slip away. But likely some of the plans included Miller, Jones and Smith.

They could obviously improve the defense by luring Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Remaining available edge rushers include Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston and Jerry Hughes, all over or near 30 and considered part-time players at this point in their careers.