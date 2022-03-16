Skip to main content

Rush Hour: After Another Pass-Rush Whiff, Who's Left for Cowboys?

Dallas missed out on Randy Gregory, and several of his potential replacements

Maybe somebody see if Too Tall Jones has plans for 2022?

In a commitment to retain their defensive success from 2021's NFC East championship season, the Dallas Cowboys made re-signing pass-rusher Randy Gregory priority No. 1 this offseason.

Oops.

Gregory did a spin move and signed with the Denver Broncos. But on a woeful Wednesday in NFL free agency, Dallas also saw elite, coveted edge rushers also bypass America's Team.

Randy Gregory

DeMarcus Lawrence

Another No. 94 to Denver

Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders. Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills. Even Za'Darius Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Von Miller, Rams vs. Cowboys? Shocker - He's Signing with Buffalo Bills

The Los Angeles Rams are entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with pass rusher Von Miller. But not deep enough.

Amari Cooper to Browns OFFICIAL: Worst Trade in Cowboys History?

Jerry Jones continues his disastrous track record acquiring other team's receivers

Cowboys Sign Malik Hooker

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Dan Quinn worked miracles with the Cowboys defense last season. But without Gregory and the next group of potential replacements, who will be left to pressure opposing quarterbacks next season?

DeMarcus Lawrence is back, after re-structuring his contract, in part, to make $14 million of salary-cap space to keep Gregory. After him ...

Defensive ends currently on Dallas' roster are Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong and Chauncey Golston. Armstrong - who is a free agent, by the way - produced five sacks in 2021, followed by Armstrong with three and one for Golston. None, however, have the same ceiling for game-changing pressure as Gregory.

Certainly the Cowboys have contingency plans in the event they let Gregory slip away. But likely some of the plans included Miller, Jones and Smith.

They could obviously improve the defense by luring Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Remaining available edge rushers include Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston and Jerry Hughes, all over or near 30 and considered part-time players at this point in their careers.

