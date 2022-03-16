Skip to main content

Von Miller, Rams vs. Cowboys? Shocker - He's Signing with Buffalo Bills

The Los Angeles Rams are entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with pass rusher Von Miller. But not deep enough.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were not to keep pass-rusher Randy Gregory at The Star. And now it looks like they won't be able to bring pass-rusher Von Miller to town, either.

But - surprise! - the Rams aren't keeping him, either.

Miller was entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with his present employer, the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network, as of mid-day Wednesday. But by dinner time?

Von to the Buffalo Bills, reports the outlet.

Miller, 32, played a vital role in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

Rams general manager Les Snead made it a point to make Miller a priority signing this offseason. The Cowboys have been viewed as a contender in adding the soon-to-be 33-year-old to their defensive front following the departure of defensive end Randy Gregory to the Broncos; Dallas was doing its "due diligence'' on the idea.

Miller, a Dallas native, also was expected to be courted by Denver, but that ended following the signing of Gregory, who bolted from the Cowboys this week. 

Prior to the start of free agency, Miller said he wanted to "figure it out" with L.A. before testing the opening the open market.

Miller is currently one of six active players with over 100 sacks for their careers at 115.5. Others include Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones (107.5), New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (107), Baltimore Ravens' Justin Houston (102), Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt (102) and Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (101).

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller said recently. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

The "slim chance'' just moved the future Hall of Famer ... from L.A., bypassing Dallas, all the way to Buffalo.

