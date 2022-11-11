Fresh off a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to play the reeling Green Bay Packers on Sunday from Green Bay. It's the first time coach Mike McCarthy has been back to Lambeau Field to play again his former team. McCarthy spent 13 seasons as Packers head coach and won a 2010 Super Bowl title alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are riding a five-game losing streak including a shocking 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in which Rodgers threw three interceptions, two in the red zone. Green Bay is now in danger of missing the postseason. The Packers are buried in the NFC North standings; 4.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Vikings and tied with the 3-6 Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are predominately healthy and motivated to end a three-game losing streak to Green Bay. Micah Parsons looks to continue his historic start. Parsons has four multi-sack games this season, tied with Charles Haley (1995) and DeMarcus Ware (2011) for the most through the first eight games of a season in Cowboys history.

Dak Prescott will lead the Cowboys offense on the road for the first time this season. During Dallas' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott injured his thumb that required surgery and kept him out for five weeks. Dallas' offense will hope to welcome back running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was inactive with a knee sprain in Week 8.

Safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams are likely to play after missing Week 8 with a hamstring and knee injury, respectively.

A win would help the Cowboys improve their NFC East division standing, and playoff odds. Currently, the Eagles have a two-game lead over the Cowboys and New York Giants.

FUN FACT: The Cowboys lead the NFL in sacks (33), averaging 4.1 sacks per game.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-7)

ODDS: Dallas is 5-point favorites vs. the Packers

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas continues to gain momentum. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones openly recruited him this week.

"We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good."

