How Bad is Zeke's Knee?

    • November 22, 2021
    Dallas Cowboys Injuries: How Bad is Ezekiel Elliott Knee?

    Is there a reason for Zeke's underperformance at Kansas City?
    FRISCO - It is part of football, of course, and it is especially part of being a running back. Body parts get battered and bruised; the best try to keep on going.

    Ezekiel Elliott remains one of the NFL's best all-around running backs, though he - and most of the rest of his Dallas Cowboys teammates failed to show much of that in Sunday's disappointing 19-9 loss at Kansas City.

    “Just the same knee, the same knee injury I’ve been dealing with,” Elliott said after the game, explaining why he exited for a brief time in the first half. “It’s feeling better, but I rolled up on it, and kind of hurt it. 

    "Overall, it’s definitely getting better.”

    One, Elliott is not offering excuses for a game in which he had only 32 yards on nine carries and 36 yards on six catches; it is true that he's been listed on the team's practice/injury report with a balky knee that he is constantly trying to "keep warm,'' as he puts it.

    Two, "getting better'' is a relative thing. It surely actually "got worse'' in that first-quarter moment when Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay rolled up on the back of Elliott's leg following a two-yard reception.

    That's when Elliott started limping, but he missed only a few plays before returning.

    Now comes a Thursday visit from the Raiders, with the 7-3 Cowboys needing to hurry to get back on track ... and with very little time to lick wounds or rest ailments.

    “It’s definitely frustrating for us,'' Elliott said of the loss at the Chiefs. “We just need to go out there and make more plays.”

    Ezekiel Elliott will try to do that again on Thursday, battered and bruised, with no days of rest ... and a desire to keep going.

