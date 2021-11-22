'No Worries,' Says Dak Cowboys Score No TDs at Chiefs

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    'No Worries,' Says Dak Prescott After Dallas Cowboys Score No TDs in Loss at Chiefs

    Been more than a year since Cowboys didn't score a touchdown
    Author:

    Got back to Nov. 1, 2020, and peruse the box score. Actually, we’ll do it for you.

    That’s the last time the Dallas Cowboys failed to score a touchdown. Well, that was until Sunday.

    The NFC East leaders were held out of the end zone in a sluggish 19-9 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. What made the touchdown shutout even more maddening was the five trips the Cowboys made into the red zone.

    Yet QB Dak Prescott in his postgame media session in K.C. seemed unflustered.

    “This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight,'' Prescott said. "I’ll promise you that. … There are no worries or discouragement about what our future holds.”

    No worries. No discouragement. But no TDs.

    The only points mustered by the Cowboys (7-3) were three field goals from Greg Zuerlein. Each kick followed a drive that appeared destined for more glory.

    But the Chiefs held on defense, keeping the scoreboard damage to a minimum. Three turnovers by the Cowboys didn’t help.

    And each of those miscues falls on the shoulders of Prescott. The head of the Cowboys was constantly playing from behind, and Prescott wasn’t sharp.

    Two interceptions and a lost fumble are the huge takeaways from Prescott in what could have been a statement game. Both picks came with the Cowboys perhaps getting that hard-to-come-by touchdown.

    Prescott threw into tight coverage at the end of the first half, with a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb at the goal line grabbed by Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward instead.

    The other interception sealed the win for Kansas City, as Prescott was picked off trying to engineer a desperation drive in the final minute.

    The Cowboys were without two huge threats on the outside, with Amari Cooper (COVID-19) out and Lamb leaving the game with a concussion after that interception late in the first half.

    Still, that doesn’t explain the lack of a running attack. Ezekiel Elliott only had 32 yards rushing. The Cowboys offensive line – playing without tackle Tyron Smith – was manhandled by the Kansas City front.

    It all added up to zero touchdowns. Not surprisingly, the Cowboys lost their last game without a TD, with Philadelphia claiming a 23-9 win in Week 8 last season.

    The Cowboys don’t have to wait long to get another shot at pay dirt, with a Thanksgiving date at AT&T Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) coming in four days.

    "No worries.'' Right?

