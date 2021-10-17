Cowboys Injury: Tyron Leaves Patriots Game

The Cowboys release an in-game update on Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys looked to keep their four-game winning streak alive today in a matchup with the New England Patriots and future Pro Football Hall-of-Fame head coach Bill Belichick.

Dallas, which is rolling on offense (three-straight games over 200 yards rushing) and keeping pace on defense, is talking Super Bowl. But first, the Cowboys must beat Belichick for the first time in 30 years (1991 in his first year with Cleveland.)

And the Cowboys also need to beat “the injury bug.”

UPDATE: Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was already dinged up heading into Sunday's matchup, and in the third quarter he was forced to leave the game with an ankle problem.

Smith walked to the locker room under his own power for further tests by the medical staff and is being listed as questionable.

On Friday, the Cowboys released their final pregame injury/practice report. On it: A season-high six players listed as “questionable.”

And the Sunday morning feeling from New England:

*Running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) says he'll play.

*Sources told CowboysSI.com on Thursday that despite the MRI, Tyron Smith (neck) will play.

*Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) is expected to play.

*Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) will play.

*Safety Damontae Kazee (hip) is expected to play.

*Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) has been fighting his way back for a month. His Sunday status has him playing.

Dallas is using Ty Nsekhe at left tackle and with 13 minutes left in the game is up 17-14.

