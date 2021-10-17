Cowboys Injury List vs. Patriots: Diggs, Zeke & Tyron?

    • October 17, 2021
    Dallas Cowboys Injury List vs. Patriots: Will Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott & Tyron Smith Play?

    The Cowboys release their final pregame injury/practice report. On it: A season-high six players listed as “questionable.”
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys look to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the New England Patriots and future Pro Football Hall-of-Fame head coach Bill Belichick.

    Dallas, which is rolling on offense (three-straight games over 200 yards rushing) and keeping pace on defense, is talking Super Bowl. But first, the Cowboys must beat Belichick for the first time in 30 years (1991 in his first year with Cleveland Browns.)

    And the Cowboys also need to beat “the injury bug.”

    On Friday, the Cowboys released their final pregame injury/practice report. On it: A season-high six players listed as “questionable.”

    And the Sunday morning feeling from New England:

    *Running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) says he'll play.

    *Sources told CowboysSI.com on Thursday that despite the MRI, Tyron Smith (neck) will play.

    *Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) is expected to play.

    *Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) will play.

    *Safety Damontae Kazee (hip) is expected to play.

    *Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) has been fighting his way back for a month. His Sunday status is to be determined.

    In the end, the "Questionable Six'' figure to be fine for Dallas at Patriots.

