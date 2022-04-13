NFL Draft: Could Deion Sanders HBCU Pupil Help Cowboys at WR?

Despite playing at an HBCU, receiver Keith Corbin III is being targeted by several NFL teams.

Keith Corbin III is entering the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the best under-the-radar prospects.

The receiver from Jackson State notched a career-best 921 yards on 69 catches and seven touchdowns in 2021. In the 13 games played last season, Corbin eclipsed 100 or more yards five times.

That production should have Corbin ranked among the most desired players at his position, but his lack of recognition comes from playing for an HBCU program.

Over the previous two decades, prospects from HBCU schools have had a difficult time getting scouted to the same extent as players from bigger conferences.

Corbin's talents have not prevented NFL teams from expressing interest. But the lack of recognition has driven Corbin to establish a strong work ethic to succeed at the next level.

"That lack of attention that I have received, I feel like the chip on my shoulders has gotten bigger," Corbin said in the latest episode of Locked On Texans. "I still do not understand how organizations continue to look over HBCUs. There are a lot of greats that went to HBCU schools. That chip on my shoulders has gotten bigger because I know what I am capable of. I know what I can do. And I know what I can do to help any organization."

Corbin's drive to change the perception of HBCU programs embodies the desires of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders brought notoriety to HBCU schools since coming to Jackson State in 2020. The Tigers were 13-4 last season to claim the 17th SWAC championship in school history.

Corbin's lone season playing under Sanders - who recently ripped the 10 NFL teams that opted to skip Jackson State's Pro Day - gave him the confidence to declare for the draft.

"My last year having a college coach was Deion Sanders; Who would pass that up?” Corbin said. "He played at the highest level. And being able to be a pro in his eyes, I feel like I can come to the NFL and produce just as high as anyone else in this draft.

"He is the greatest of all time. For him to give me a little more boost in my football career helped me out a lot. It was always my goal to be a pro."

Corbin began his college career playing at Houston before transferring to JSU.

His decision to transfer to a smaller school did not inflate Corbin's production. As a member of the Cougars, Corbin recorded 1,467 yards on 94 catches and 13 touchdowns in 34 career games.

"Keith is an incredible player, but an even better young man," said Bryan Miller of Ocean View Sports. "He was headed in the right direction before a new redshirt rule wanted to stash him and quarterback D’Eriq King. I watched Keith all season long at JSU and quickly realized he was a generational talent.

"Keith had a great pro day. Coach Sanders has been an amazing advocate of his character and there have been a ton of NFL organizations calling. He just needs one opportunity to go into camp and show he’s someone a team can count on."

Jackson State has played a significant role in HBCU schools producing some of the greatest players in NFL history. The list of Jackson State Pro Football Hall-of-Famers includes Lem Barney, Jackie Slater and Walter Payton.