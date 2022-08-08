Skip to main content

Is Cowboys' WR KaVontae Turpin Living Up To Hype?

Former USFL receiver KaVontae Turpin is turning heads at training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver took a significant blow when projected Week 1 No. 2 receiver James Washington was carted off the field during training camp on Aug. 1 with a broken foot that needs surgery and will sideline him 6-10 weeks.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has admitted that outside help at receiver isn't out of the question, but there's also the possibility for internal solutions. One potential fix to the receiver issue in Dallas that is flying under the radar: former USFL receiver KeVontae Turpin.

Turpin has turned heads so far in training camp with both his speed and impressive hands.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is already impressed with what Turpin has shown so far.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

grier rush
Play

Will Grier vs. Cooper Rush: Cowboys QB Change Behind Dak Prescott?

Grier is 27, lacks skins on the wall - he started twice in his rookie season of 2019, both losses - and is still trying to find his NFL way.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
micah bb
Play

Micah Parsons Motivation: Cowboys Version of Jordan, LeBron, Kobe

He's coming off an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year season. What's Micah's motivation now?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
4DC5A4CC-F206-432E-9D5B-9DACD4B2DBA9
Play

Jason Garrett Day Off? Cowboys Ex Tells Famous Nick Saban Story

Now that he’s a network TV guy? The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is going to have to fill air time with concise and valuable takes.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago

"Very, very impressed with Turpin," McCarthy said. "He’s everything we thought he was. Will (McClay) was excited about the tape he put together in the USFL. The thing that jumps out is he is dynamic with the ball is in his hands. I think he’ll have a really good opportunity here. He has some Tony Pollard-like traits.”

Special teams coordinator John Fassel is also excited about what Turpin has to offer.

“He’s been on my radar since 2018," Fassel said. "Clearly at TCU, I watched every single one of his returns, but then keeping an eye on him over the course of his Fan [Controlled] Football league and Spring League and then USFL. I’ve seen all of that work. When we found out he was on our radar, I was very hopeful, and obviously when we signed him, super excited. I have huge aspirations for him."

Washington's injury necessitates a solution for the Cowboys. One of their smallest players may be ready to provide a huge lift.

grier rush
News

Will Grier vs. Cooper Rush: Cowboys QB Change Behind Dak Prescott?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
micah bb
News

Micah Parsons Motivation: Cowboys Version of Jordan, LeBron, Kobe

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
4DC5A4CC-F206-432E-9D5B-9DACD4B2DBA9
News

Jason Garrett Day Off? Cowboys Ex Tells Famous Nick Saban Story

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
dak-deshaun-jerry-
News

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Mention in Deshaun Watson Case ‘Not Unexpected’

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
cedrick wilson michael gallup
News

Cowboys Ex Cedrick Wilson Revisits Impact of Michael Gallup Injury

By Zach DimmittAug 7, 2022 3:20 PM EDT
B6E01D13-1236-4698-A931-5FFA7F7A2E9B
News

'Micah Tyson?' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Compares Parsons to Boxer

By Logan MacDonaldAug 7, 2022 1:10 PM EDT
F3C2F7CD-8D87-4AC1-AB47-7B2C7EA98B49
News

Behind Cowboys Enemy Lines: Replacing Randy Gregory & 3 Broncos To Watch

By Mike D'AbateAug 7, 2022 9:26 AM EDT
darius-slayton-kadarius-toney
News

Cowboys Trade Idea: Get 1 of 2 Giants WRs?

By Mike FisherAug 7, 2022 8:38 AM EDT