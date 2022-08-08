Is Cowboys' WR KaVontae Turpin Living Up To Hype?

The Dallas Cowboys' tenuous depth at receiver took a significant blow when projected Week 1 No. 2 receiver James Washington was carted off the field during training camp on Aug. 1 with a broken foot that needs surgery and will sideline him 6-10 weeks.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has admitted that outside help at receiver isn't out of the question, but there's also the possibility for internal solutions. One potential fix to the receiver issue in Dallas that is flying under the radar: former USFL receiver KeVontae Turpin.

Turpin has turned heads so far in training camp with both his speed and impressive hands.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is already impressed with what Turpin has shown so far.

"Very, very impressed with Turpin," McCarthy said. "He’s everything we thought he was. Will (McClay) was excited about the tape he put together in the USFL. The thing that jumps out is he is dynamic with the ball is in his hands. I think he’ll have a really good opportunity here. He has some Tony Pollard-like traits.”

Special teams coordinator John Fassel is also excited about what Turpin has to offer.

“He’s been on my radar since 2018," Fassel said. "Clearly at TCU, I watched every single one of his returns, but then keeping an eye on him over the course of his Fan [Controlled] Football league and Spring League and then USFL. I’ve seen all of that work. When we found out he was on our radar, I was very hopeful, and obviously when we signed him, super excited. I have huge aspirations for him."

Washington's injury necessitates a solution for the Cowboys. One of their smallest players may be ready to provide a huge lift.