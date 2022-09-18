Cowboys vs. Bengals: Micah Parsons Predicts '12-Round Fight' in Week 2
When All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith was announced to be out until at least December, it was seen by many as a huge setback. When quarterback Dak Prescott was announced to need surgery a few days ago, it was seen by many as a death knell.
Now, it's up to quarterback Cooper Rush - but also the defense - to carry the load in Prescott's absence. Micah Parsons seems unworried. ... while acknowledging that Week 2 against the visiting Bengals figures to be "a 12-round fight."
"Dak's been out before, against Minnesota last year," said Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. "And we still (carried) our weight. ... Nothing can fall off. There can't be a drop off. We gotta continue to get better and just keep trying to continue to get this first [win]."
There certainly was no drop-off from Parsons against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he picked up right where he left off from last season. Parsons sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady twice in the contest, harassing the future Hall of Famer all night.
Now, Parsons is continuing to set the defensive standard not just in press conferences, but on the field as well.
"I gotta make sure I'm able to play every defensive snap," Parsons said. "I'm putting that chip on my shoulder ... I want to do that for this team."
Looking ahead to the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, Parsons is confident the Dallas defense can handle the challenge.
"Very talented team, very loaded," Parsons said. "Another extremely challenging matchup, but we're up to the test. It's going to be a 12-round fight."
Parsons enjoys his boxing analogies, including being compared to Mike Tyson. Here, the Dallas defense could use a "knockout'' against the Cincinnati Bengals and QB Joe Burrow ... but a win by going the distance would be more than acceptable as well.
