From the moment Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb/hand in the team's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the ‘Hot Take Hotel’ was open for business.

It was initially reported that Prescott was due to miss as long as two months following surgery.

Like clockwork, the mood of both Cowboys fans and media can be best summarized in the Jones’ immortal words of Dr. [and Ghostbuster] Peter Venkman:

“Human sacrifice … dogs and cats living together … mass hysteria!”

Such was the case during Tuesday morning’s offering from our pals at the Locked On Sports Today podcast. When asked about Dallas’ prospects by co-host Peter Bukowski, Marcus Mosher did not mince words.

“Without Dak, you’re hopeless,” Mosher said. “The offense isn’t good. The offensive line is bad. They’ve got one NFL receiver. The running game wasn’t very good.”

With the Cincinnati Bengals waiting in the wings as Dallas’ Week 2 opponent, Mosher does not see much light at the end of the tunnel.

“There’s not an easy fix,” he added.

Despite Mosher’s penchant for panic, things are not quite as dismal as they seem. While an injury to their star quarterback is far from being ideal, Dallas was given some positive news on Tuesday. During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones updated previous reports by revealing that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve.

In fact, Jones expects Prescott to be able to play maybe after the next four games.

“Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick,” Jones said. “We feel better about it than we did Sunday night.”

While it should be noted that Jones’ remarks are not an official diagnosis, it does provide hope for the “hopeless,” so to speak. It also lends credence to the counter-argument that Dallas has enough offensive prowess to weather the storm of Prescott’s absence.

Said coach Mike McCarthy when asked for a message to Dallas fans: “Stick to the journey. Our theme this year is resilience. Keep believing in us.''

How do we suggest the Dallas offense - the NFL's worst at the moment - manifest that resilience and earn that trust? We've got four keys ...

1) Two, By Ground

For starters, Dallas still employs a more-than-capable backfield tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Elliott ran for 1002 yards on 237 carries, compiling 10 touchdowns in 2021. The 26-year-old’s blend of power and finesse, allowed him to earn his fourth 1000-yard rushing season in 2021. Despite a bit of a statistical dip in recent years, Elliott is still considered among the elite players at his position.

Pollard, on the other hand, enjoyed his best pro season in 2021, running for 719 yards on 130 carries (averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry) and two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis product is also a potential dual-threat weapon, he caught 39 of his 46 targets for 337 yards, setting career highs.

Does the tandem live up to its hype? No. Is it "hopeless''? No.

2) All You Need Is Lamb?

Despite the losses of both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Dallas still boasts an aerial challenge for opposing defenses - much in part because of Lamb. Through two seasons, Lamb has caught 153 passes for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, he finished the season with a team-leading 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

Amidst some lingering concerns regarding his age and experience, Lamb has already demonstrated a wisdom and skill set beyond his years. Last season, the ex-Oklahoma Sooner proved on several occasions that he will not shrink from the spotlight. In Week 1 against the defending Super Bowl Champion-Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamb had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches. In Week 6, against the New England Patriots, Lamb caught the game-winning 35-yard touchdown in overtime, finishing with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 9 receptions. Finally, in week 16 against Washington, Lamb had 66 yards on four receptions in a key divisional game; giving him his first career 1,000 yard season.

As receiver Michael Gallup continues to take steps towards his return to the lineup (after a torn ACL in Week 17 ended his 2021 season), Lamb will command enough attention to free up fellow wideout Jalen Tolbert and tight end Dalton Schultz to keep the Cowboys relevant through the air.

None of it came together in Week 1. That doesn't mean it can't.

Said COO Stephen Jones: “Certainly, we’ve got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver we think he can be.''

3) Hold The Line

If there is concern among Dallas’ offensive units, the line would be the primary suspect. In the wake of four-time All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith suffering a torn left hamstring, which could force him to miss multiple months, the Cowboys have entrusted rookie Tyler Smith, along with ex-Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters to pick up the slack along the offensive line.

Still, the task of replacing Tyron Smith will not be easy to accomplish. According to ESPN, the Cowboys have averaged 7.8 yards per rushing attempt with Smith and 7.1 yards without him, over the past two seasons. The sack rate goes from 4.2% with him to 6.2% without him, during the same timeframe.

To be successful, a quarterback needs to be protected … and Dallas’ offensive line (whether it be rookies, veterans or newcomers) must be up to the task.

4) Rush to Judgment?

Lastly, the task of filling the positional void falls to fifth-year veteran quarterback Cooper Rush.

Following Prescott’s injury, Rush stepped in to finish the contest, completing seven of 13 passes for 64 yards while taking two sacks. In Week 2, Rush will enter the game, knowing (or at least, expecting) that the primary duties are his … a luxury not afforded to him last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Rush, the task is simple: manage the game by moving the ball to facilitate the running game. Rush has been a capable game manager with a 60.3 percent completion rate (38-for-63) for 7.7 yards per attempt and three touchdowns throughout his career.

And by the way, Rush himself sees that simplicity, saying, “Just go do your job. Just execute. It’s the same plays, it’s the same other guys, we’ve still got everyone else. I trust in those guys, they trust in me, just all come together as a group and make plays and execute.”

Ultimately, Dallas’ offense will be put to the test when the Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept, 18 at AT&T Stadium. ... and surely Micah Parsons and the defense will be carrying the load.

Still ... While the Cowboys’ situation is not ideal, the talent along the depth chart demonstrates that it is certainly not hopeless … especially if Dak Prescott is entering back into Dallas’ "Hot-Take Hotel'' lobby sooner than expected.

